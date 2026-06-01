Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court names Jacqueline Fernandez an accused in extortion case.

Fernandez allegedly knowingly accepted gifts, hid illegal money.

Court finds strong evidence of her involvement with Sukesh.

Actress's claim of victimhood contradicts court's findings.

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, long claiming she was a victim in a Rs 200 crore extortion scam, has now been officially named an accused by a Delhi Court. The Patiala House Court ruled there is strong evidence she knowingly accepted luxury gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar while aware of his criminal history. This surprising shift from victim to suspect has sent shockwaves through Bollywood, raising serious questions about her role in the money laundering case that has captivated India.

Court’s Key Finding: “In Connivance”

On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma ordered that charges be framed against Jacqueline and others. The court stated clearly: “She was in connivance with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to conceal the use of proceeds of crime (POC)”*. This phrase “connivance” means she allegedly worked together with Sukesh to hide illegal money.

What Jacqueline Is Accused Of

The court highlighted several specific allegations:

She received gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from Sukesh, knowing his criminal past through the accused persons Pinky Irani and Leepakshi Ellawadi.

$172,000 (over Rs 1.4 crore) was deposited into her sister Geraldine J Walker’s foreign bank account.

Australian $26,000 (over Rs 10 lakh) went into her brother Warren J Fernandez’s overseas account.

A car was gifted to her parents using scam money, which she admitted upon confrontation.

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Court’s Conclusion On Her Guilt

Judge Sharma concluded: “Prima facie, there is sufficient material on record, raising a strong suspicion that the accused Jacqueline Fernandez committed the offence under section 3 of PMLA, punishable under section 4 of PMLA”.

The court noted Jacqueline was fully aware of Sukesh’s crimes. Some accused even sent her news articles about his involvement in the TTV Dinakaran Bribery Case, Canara Bank Fraud Case, and bogus investment scams promising high returns. Despite this, she accepted proceeds of crime as luxury gifts, payments to family, and a car for her parents.

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Her Earlier Claim vs. Court’s View

Since the scam surfaced, Jacqueline maintained she was a victim, not a willing participant. However, the Enforcement Directorate has now named her as an accused in this extortion case, contradicting her public stance. The court found her admission about receiving cars for her parents indicated her “connivance with the accused Sukash for concealing the use of POC”. This ruling marks a major legal turning point for the actress in one of India’s biggest financial scams.