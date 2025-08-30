Bhojpuri Actress Anjali Raghav Steps Away From Industry Over Pawan Singh Controversy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentBhojpuri Actress Anjali Raghav Steps Away From Industry Over Pawan Singh Controversy

Anjali Raghav quits Bhojpuri industry after singer Pawan Singh touched her waist at Lucknow event, calling it inappropriate and stressful.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A video from a Lucknow promotional event for the song Saiya Seva Kare went viral online, showing Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh allegedly touching co-star Anjali Raghav’s waist during her speech. The clip quickly drew criticism from netizens, with viewers calling out the singer for inappropriate behavior.

Anjali Raghav Viral Video Sparks Outrage

On Saturday, Anjali took to Instagram to share two videos detailing the incident. She said, “I have been very disturbed for the past two days. I am continuously getting DMs asking why I didn’t say anything… Do you think I would feel happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?”

Anjali explained that she had verified with Pawan Singh beforehand that the promotion would not involve inappropriate costumes, scenes, or double-meaning lyrics. She felt comfortable during the shoot and agreed to attend the Lucknow event.

According to Anjali, during her speech, Pawan said something was stuck on her waist. “I thought maybe something really was, that’s why they said,” she recalled. Later, her team confirmed that nothing had been stuck. “That’s when I felt really bad—I was angry, and I even felt like crying. But I didn’t know what to do because everyone there was their fan, calling them God and falling at their feet,” she said.

Anjali also noted that attempts to contact Pawan Singh’s team after the matter escalated on social media were ignored. She said she was advised not to respond to trolls because Pawan’s PR team is strong. She concluded firmly, “I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission… I will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry. I am happy with my family and in Haryana.”

Public Reaction

Reddit users and social media audiences condemned Pawan Singh for his actions. While he reportedly asked Anjali to move her hand during the incident, she refused, and Pawan eventually withdrew his hand after some time. The backlash highlights growing concerns about consent and professionalism in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh Anjali Raghav
