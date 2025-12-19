Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Second Son

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. As per media reports, the couple became parents again on December 19, 2025, marking a joyful new chapter for their family.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa become parents again

According to the India Today report, Bharti was scheduled to report to the sets of Laughter Chefs Season 3 earlier in the day when her water broke unexpectedly. She was rushed to the hospital immediately, where she later delivered a healthy baby boy. Both the mother and the newborn are said to be doing well.

Bharti and Haarsh are already parents to a three-year-old son, Gola, whose real name is Lakshya. While the couple was reportedly hoping to welcome a baby girl this time, they are said to be elated with the arrival of their second son. Staying true to her work ethic, Bharti continued shooting and fulfilling professional commitments throughout her pregnancy, just as she had during her first.

Bharti's pregnancy journey

In the days leading up to the delivery, Bharti shared moments from her pregnancy journey with fans, including a radiant maternity photoshoot and a baby shower ceremony attended by close friends and family members. The celebrations reflected the warmth and excitement surrounding the upcoming arrival.

Bharti has earlier spoken about how her fitness journey and weight loss helped her address health concerns and boosted her confidence to conceive naturally. Adding to the family’s joy, her elder son Gola has already picked a nickname for his younger brother.

While the family is currently in a celebratory mood, Bharti and Haarsh are yet to make an official announcement regarding the birth.