Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentBaaghi 4 Twitter Review: Fans Praise Tiger Shroff’s Effort But Slam Weak Storyline

Baaghi 4 Twitter Review: Fans Praise Tiger Shroff’s Effort But Slam Weak Storyline

Baaghi 4, known for its adrenaline-pumping action and larger-than-life heroism, returns with more grit, blood, and drama — and Tiger at the centre of it all.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 07:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tiger Shroff is back on the silver screen with Baaghi 4, which was released in theatres on September 5, 2025, marking his first big outing of the year. The franchise, known for its adrenaline-pumping action and larger-than-life heroism, returns with more grit, blood, and drama — and Tiger at the centre of it all.

Helmed by debutant director A Harsha, the action thriller features Sanjay Dutt as a powerful villain, alongside Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut. The film is said to be an unofficial remake of the Tamil romantic action drama Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (2013).

What Netizens Are Saying About Baaghi 4

About Baaghi 4

In Baaghi 4, Tiger plays a naval officer whose life takes a dark and violent turn, showcasing both his vulnerability and unrelenting rage. Sanjay Dutt’s menacing screen presence adds intensity, while Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa bring freshness and fierce energy to the cast.

The music album — with tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila — has already struck a chord with audiences, setting the right tone for the high-voltage actioner.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller Faces Slow Start Despite Franchise Hype

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baaghi 4
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
World
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin
Entertainment
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget