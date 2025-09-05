Baaghi 4 Twitter Review: Fans Praise Tiger Shroff’s Effort But Slam Weak Storyline

Tiger Shroff is back on the silver screen with Baaghi 4, which was released in theatres on September 5, 2025, marking his first big outing of the year. The franchise, known for its adrenaline-pumping action and larger-than-life heroism, returns with more grit, blood, and drama — and Tiger at the centre of it all.

Helmed by debutant director A Harsha, the action thriller features Sanjay Dutt as a powerful villain, alongside Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut. The film is said to be an unofficial remake of the Tamil romantic action drama Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (2013).

What Netizens Are Saying About Baaghi 4



#Baaghi4 : It left me disappointed. 8-9 unnecessary songs😳Tiger’s effort is visible but the script lets him down. Shreyas Talpade delivers well, but the real highlight is Upendra Limaye. Unfortunately, hard work without a strong story doesn’t work.



🥺હા ભાઈ, હું જ બાઘી છું pic.twitter.com/IEtMcTheAV — Aditi Raval 🇮🇳 (@aditiraval) September 5, 2025

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️#Baaghi4 is POWER-PACKED. The background score is effective and the cinematography is a plus. #TigerShroff’s attempt is genuine and he has evolved as an actor, the emotional fragments prove it. The film is loaded with non-stop action & violence. #Baaghi4Review… pic.twitter.com/cW3KSnZRIU — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 5, 2025

First Review #Baaghi4 : Strictly Average flick for Single Screen Audiences. Non stop full on Violent Action Stunts. Story & Screenplay is also below average. #YehMeraHusn Song is ROCKING !! Overall, A B Grade Mass Masala movie. #TigerShroff & #SanjayDutt acted poor.



⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TlKXjOhKgQ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 2, 2025

#Baaghi4 Review -

A disastrous ride from start to end

A complete sleep pill

Avoid it

Final verdict: worst in the franchise

1/5 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/wEfpS1fToZ — 𝖥ilmyGuy (@filmyguy__) September 5, 2025

#Baaghi4Review ⭐️⭐️#Baaghi4 starts on a strong note with engaging moments, surprising twists & a terrific interval block. But the second half drags the film down and never recovers.



Despite #TigerShroff’s terrific performance, poor writing, especially in the 2nd half, lets the… — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) September 5, 2025

About Baaghi 4

In Baaghi 4, Tiger plays a naval officer whose life takes a dark and violent turn, showcasing both his vulnerability and unrelenting rage. Sanjay Dutt’s menacing screen presence adds intensity, while Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa bring freshness and fierce energy to the cast.

The music album — with tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila — has already struck a chord with audiences, setting the right tone for the high-voltage actioner.

