Baaghi 4 Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff's Action Thriller Faces Slow Start Despite Franchise Hype

Baaghi 4 Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller Faces Slow Start Despite Franchise Hype

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 opens to dull advance bookings with trade predicting single-digit opening, far behind War 2 and Baaghi 3.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited return as Ronnie in Baaghi 4 has hit theatres, but early indicators suggest the film may struggle to make the kind of impact its franchise is known for. Despite the massive buzz around the action thriller, advance booking numbers point towards a slow start.

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Trends Show Weak Momentum

According to data from Sacnilk, by 6 am on release day, Baaghi 4 had sold just 2.23 lakh tickets across India, generating a gross of ₹5.54 crore for its opening day. Reports also highlighted low occupancy levels across major cities, averaging between 4% and 10% by Thursday afternoon. Even in overseas markets, bookings remained modest, indicating a challenging opening weekend ahead.

Day 1 Estimates Paint a Conservative Picture

Trade experts estimate Baaghi 4 will manage between ₹9–10 crore net on its opening day in India, with only a few optimistic projections placing it above ₹11 crore. This puts the film behind not only War 2, which opened at ₹52 crore, but also Sunny Deol’s mid-budget action drama Jaat, which earned ₹10 crore on its first day. The film also risks underperforming compared to its predecessor Baaghi 3, which had a ₹17.50 crore opening.

The Baaghi films have traditionally been action-heavy blockbusters that thrive on strong weekend numbers before weekday slowdowns. A sluggish opening could hurt the film’s long-term box office prospects. However, industry insiders believe evening shows and word-of-mouth could determine whether the film stabilises after its weak start.

About Baaghi 4

Directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff in his iconic action avatar, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. The ensemble cast also features Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Upendra Limaye. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Tiger Shroff Baaghi 4
