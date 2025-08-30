Baaghi 4 Trailer: Tiger Shroff Unleashes Brutal Action In High-Octane Saga

The much-awaited trailer of Baaghi 4 is finally here, and as expected, it’s an adrenaline-pumping cocktail of raw action, intense violence, and heavy-duty dialoguebaazi. With Tiger Shroff back in his most brutal avatar yet, the film promises to take the franchise’s action quotient several notches higher.

Tiger’s Ruthless Rampage

The trailer kicks off with Tiger’s character unleashing havoc on terrified villains, armed with nothing but an axe. Sanjay Dutt, introduced as the antagonist, makes a menacing entry—bloodied and standing in a church.

We also see Tiger in two starkly different looks: first, a disciplined naval officer, and later, a ferocious, unhinged fighter. His character Ronnie is dismissed by the world as mentally unstable. While he believes his beloved Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu) was killed, others insist she never existed and is merely a figment of his imagination.

Romance Meets Brutality

A romantic sequence between Ronnie and Alisha unfolds, only to be interrupted by Sanjay Dutt’s villainous turn. He is shown holding Alisha captive, raising the question—was Ronnie right all along? The narrative then dives into relentless carnage, featuring beheadings, impalements, and gut-wrenching takedowns.

Fans React to the Trailer

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, with many applauding the scale of action.

“Bollywood action level upgraded – Baaghi 4 style,” wrote one fan. Another declared, “Mega comeback of Tiger Shroff.”

A third added, “This time is not the same.”

About Baaghi 4

The film’s teaser, released earlier this month, sparked comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, though fans praised Tiger’s commitment to extreme action. Along with Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Directed by A. Harsha and written by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 marks the fourth installment in the action-packed franchise. The previous films featured Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Riteish Deshmukh, with Baaghi 3 suffering due to pandemic-era theatre shutdowns.

Release Date

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on September 5.