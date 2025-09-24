Assam CM Himanta Biswa Orders SIT Probe Into Zubeen Garg’s Death: 'Will Not Spare Anyone'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sudden and untimely death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, vowing that no stone would be left unturned in uncovering the truth.

“In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone,” the Chief Minister said in a statement, stressing that the investigation will be carried out with “complete professional integrity.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the DGP Assam Police and the ADGP, CID, along with senior officers, including the Chief Secretary, Assam. I have instructed the…

Sarma revealed that he held a high-level meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP), the Additional DGP (CID), the Chief Secretary, and other senior officials to take stock of the situation. Following the discussion, he instructed the DGP to immediately constitute an SIT comprising the “best officers of Assam Police.”

He further added that viscera samples would be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in New Delhi for a detailed examination to ensure a fair and thorough probe.

Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while swimming in Singapore with friends and colleagues. His mortal remains were flown to Guwahati on September 23, where he was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, about 25 km from the city.

The 52-year-old had travelled to Singapore to take part in the North East Festival, an annual showcase of the region’s culture. Authorities suspect he suffered an epileptic seizure while in the water, though his Singapore death certificate cites drowning as the cause. With the official post-mortem report yet to be released, speculation over negligence, foul play, or conspiracy continues to swirl in Assam.

To honour Garg’s legacy, the Assam government has announced plans to develop the Kamarkuchi cremation site into a memorial. Another memorial will also be set up in his hometown of Jorhat, nearly 300 km from Guwahati.