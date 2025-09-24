Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentNew Video Emerges Showing Zubeen Garg Struggling While Swimming In Singapore

New Video Emerges Showing Zubeen Garg Struggling While Swimming In Singapore

A new video of late singer Zubeen Garg swimming in Singapore has gone viral, showing him struggling and exhausted without a life jacket, sparking grief and discussions among fans in Assam.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Assam continues to grieve the loss of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, a new video showing the late artist struggling to swim in Singapore has surfaced online, reigniting discussions around his tragic death.

New video emerges of Zubeen Garg

Earlier videos had captured Zubeen at a cruise party, exuberantly jumping into the sea with a life jacket and enjoying the moment. In contrast, the latest clip shows him swimming without any life jacket, appearing visibly exhausted and out of breath as he attempts to reach a raft. At one point, he struggles to stay afloat, prompting friends to rush in and assist him.

The timing and authenticity of the video remain unverified, but it has gone viral on social media, with fans across Assam mourning the singer’s untimely demise.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UNTOLD NORTHEAST (@untold_northeast)

According to earlier reports, Zubeen initially entered the sea wearing a life jacket but returned shortly after to remove it, citing discomfort. It was during this second swim, without safety gear, that he reportedly suffered a fatal medical episode.

Circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 while swimming in Singapore with friends and associates. His body was brought back to Guwahati on September 23, and his last rites were performed with state honours at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, 25 km from the city.

The singer had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, an annual event celebrating the region’s culture abroad. Authorities believe he suffered an epileptic seizure while swimming, though the Singapore-issued death certificate lists drowning as the cause. In Assam, speculation about negligence, foul play, or conspiracy surrounding his death has also emerged. The official post-mortem report from Singapore has not yet been made public.

As a tribute to the 52-year-old, the Assam government has announced that the Kamarkuchi site will eventually be converted into a memorial. A second memorial is planned in his hometown of Jorhat, approximately 300 km east of Guwahati.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office Set On Fire
Business
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cricket
IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Speaks Out On Pakistan Players' Controversial Gestures In Asia Cup Clash
IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Speaks Out On Pakistan Players' Controversial Gestures In Asia Cup Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget