New Video Emerges Showing Zubeen Garg Struggling While Swimming In Singapore

As Assam continues to grieve the loss of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, a new video showing the late artist struggling to swim in Singapore has surfaced online, reigniting discussions around his tragic death.

New video emerges of Zubeen Garg

Earlier videos had captured Zubeen at a cruise party, exuberantly jumping into the sea with a life jacket and enjoying the moment. In contrast, the latest clip shows him swimming without any life jacket, appearing visibly exhausted and out of breath as he attempts to reach a raft. At one point, he struggles to stay afloat, prompting friends to rush in and assist him.

The timing and authenticity of the video remain unverified, but it has gone viral on social media, with fans across Assam mourning the singer’s untimely demise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD NORTHEAST (@untold_northeast)

According to earlier reports, Zubeen initially entered the sea wearing a life jacket but returned shortly after to remove it, citing discomfort. It was during this second swim, without safety gear, that he reportedly suffered a fatal medical episode.

Circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 while swimming in Singapore with friends and associates. His body was brought back to Guwahati on September 23, and his last rites were performed with state honours at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, 25 km from the city.

The singer had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, an annual event celebrating the region’s culture abroad. Authorities believe he suffered an epileptic seizure while swimming, though the Singapore-issued death certificate lists drowning as the cause. In Assam, speculation about negligence, foul play, or conspiracy surrounding his death has also emerged. The official post-mortem report from Singapore has not yet been made public.

As a tribute to the 52-year-old, the Assam government has announced that the Kamarkuchi site will eventually be converted into a memorial. A second memorial is planned in his hometown of Jorhat, approximately 300 km east of Guwahati.