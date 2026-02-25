Arijit Singh Says Pending Songs Will Release Throughout 2026, Possibly Next Year Too

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Arijit Singh New Songs: After announcing his exit from playback singing in January, Arijit Singh shared a heartfelt message for his fans, addressing the release of his new songs even after his retirement. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Arijit shared a note for his listeners and clarified why some of his records will continue to be released.

Arijit Sing’s Note For Fans

Singh’s message began with a humble request, “This message is just for my listeners. Please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, it’s a humble request.”

In the next few lines, he addressed his listeners as “beautiful people” and added, “Hello, beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world.”

He also thanked his listeners for their “kindness in the ruthless world”. While reiterating his decision to stop accepting new playback assignments, Singh clarified that he still has several pending songs to complete.

“Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not less, you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Don’t involve into explaining to people. How many times will you? There are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. Maybe through this whole year. Maybe it will touch next year too.”

He concluded the note with advice for his followers: “Be peaceful. Try to step away from this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5G, read, love, meditate. Jay Devi!”

— WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) February 24, 2026

please dont read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request.



Hello beautiful people! ❤️

I just want to tell you all that I love you.

Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world.

Although I have… — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) February 24, 2026

Arijit Singh’s New Songs

Arijit Singh’s first song after his retirement was released on February 7 under the Salman Khan Films banner. The song, titled Tere Sang, is part of a short film titled ‘Echoes of Us’, which was announced last year. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur.

Soon after, Singh released his first independent single ahead of Maha Shivratri. The devotional track, O Shiv Mere, dropped on February 9 on YouTube. It is penned by lyricist Kumaar, composed by Mandeep Panghal, and programmed by Piyush Ranjan.

Singh also lent his voice to the title track of Ek Din after Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reportedly spent four days persuading him to sing the song.

Arijit Singh’s Retirement

The 38-year-old singer announced his retirement from playback singing through a cryptic Instagram post on January 27.

He wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."





