Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Spotted In London With Son Akaay During Family Outing

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were recently spotted enjoying a quiet family outing in London with their son, Akaay. Known for keeping their children away from the spotlight, the couple’s candid stroll delighted fans who rarely get glimpses of their private life.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Stroll in London

Akaay, born on February 15, 2024, accompanied his parents as they navigated the streets, giving followers a rare and heartwarming family moment.

In the photos circulating on social media, Anushka looked chic in maroon leggings, a matching sweatshirt, white sneakers, and a cap while pushing Akaay in his stroller. Virat complemented her look in a brown sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers, and a beanie. Their coordinated casual style reflected a relaxed day out while ensuring Akaay’s face remained shielded from the cameras, maintaining the family’s privacy.

The outing quickly caught fans’ attention online. Comments poured in, with one fan writing, “Power couple vibes… King & Queen energy as always.” Many fans also gushed over Akaay, calling him “so cute” and praising the family’s adorable moments.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The couple began dating in 2013 after meeting during a commercial shoot and tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021, followed by son Akaay in February 2024. Since then, the family has reportedly relocated to London, where they continue to uphold a strict no-photography policy for their children.

