Bobby Deol Stuns In Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar With Raw, Emotionally Naked Performance

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has praised Bobby Deol for delivering one of the actor’s most emotionally fearless performances in his upcoming film 'Bandar'. Known for his bold, unconventional storytelling, Kashyap says the film showcases a side of Bobby that audiences have never witnessed before.

Reflecting on Bobby’s career, Kashyap stated, “A complete surrender for somebody who’s been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he’s getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, ‘I want to do it.’ Because he’s thinking, ‘I’ve never been asked to just be vulnerable.’ He’s so vulnerable in the film — so emotionally naked.”

Strong Ensemble Cast Joins the Project

'Bandar' also features a talented ensemble including Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi, ensuring that the film’s narrative strength extends beyond its lead actor. With such a cast, the project promises intense performances that match Kashyap’s gritty, realistic storytelling style.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi

The film is backed by producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who has previously delivered hits like 'Veere Di Wedding' (2018) and the thriller 'CTRL' (2024). Dwivedi, also involved in the fantasy drama 'Naagin' starring Shraddha Kapoor, continues his streak of supporting unconventional and impactful stories with Bandar.

While the official release date of 'Bandar' has yet to be announced, Kashyap’s comments about Bobby Deol’s “complete surrender” have already amplified anticipation. For audiences, the film promises to be not only another chapter in Kashyap’s experimental cinema but also a defining moment in Bobby Deol’s ongoing resurgence in both mainstream and offbeat cinema.