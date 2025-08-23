Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentBobby Deol Stuns In Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar With Raw, Emotionally Naked Performance

Bobby Deol Stuns In Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar With Raw, Emotionally Naked Performance

Director Anurag Kashyap hails Bobby Deol for his emotionally fearless performance in upcoming film Bandar, promising a new, raw side of the actor.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has praised Bobby Deol for delivering one of the actor’s most emotionally fearless performances in his upcoming film 'Bandar'. Known for his bold, unconventional storytelling, Kashyap says the film showcases a side of Bobby that audiences have never witnessed before.

Reflecting on Bobby’s career, Kashyap stated, “A complete surrender for somebody who’s been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he’s getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, ‘I want to do it.’ Because he’s thinking, ‘I’ve never been asked to just be vulnerable.’ He’s so vulnerable in the film — so emotionally naked.”

Strong Ensemble Cast Joins the Project

'Bandar' also features a talented ensemble including Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi, ensuring that the film’s narrative strength extends beyond its lead actor. With such a cast, the project promises intense performances that match Kashyap’s gritty, realistic storytelling style.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi

The film is backed by producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who has previously delivered hits like 'Veere Di Wedding' (2018) and the thriller 'CTRL' (2024). Dwivedi, also involved in the fantasy drama 'Naagin' starring Shraddha Kapoor, continues his streak of supporting unconventional and impactful stories with Bandar.

While the official release date of 'Bandar' has yet to be announced, Kashyap’s comments about Bobby Deol’s “complete surrender” have already amplified anticipation. For audiences, the film promises to be not only another chapter in Kashyap’s experimental cinema but also a defining moment in Bobby Deol’s ongoing resurgence in both mainstream and offbeat cinema.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 09:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Anurag Kashyap Bobby Deol Sanya Malhotra Nikhil Dwivedi Upcoming Hindi Movies Bandar Movie Bobby Deol 2025 Film
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
Cities
Red Alert In Delhi-NCR For Next Three Hours Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms
Red Alert In Delhi-NCR For Next Three Hours Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms
India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Celebrities
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Coded Commanders: Artificial Intelligence As The New General
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget