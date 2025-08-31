Anjali Raghav Speaks Out After Pawan Singh’s Apology After Controversial Stage Incident

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAnjali Raghav Speaks Out After Pawan Singh’s Apology After Controversial Stage Incident

Bhojpuri actress Anjali Raghav accepts Pawan Singh’s apology for inappropriate stage gesture, deciding not to escalate the issue further.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhojpuri actress Anjali Raghav has accepted singer-actor Pawan Singh’s apology after he was criticised for touching her waist during a recent Lucknow event.

Anjali Raghav Accepts Pawan Singh’s Apology

Sharing his note on Instagram, Anjali wrote in Hindi, “Pawan Singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai .wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai ...maine unhe manf kar dia hai ...mai is bat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti jai shree ram (Pawan Singh ji admitted his mistake and apologised. He is elder to me and a senior artist. I have forgiven him. I do not wish to take this matter forward any further. Jai Shree Ram ).”

Pawan Singh, addressing the incident late Saturday, posted, “Due to a busy schedule, Anjali ji, I couldn’t watch your live. When I came to know about this matter, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are all artists. Even then, if you felt hurt by any of my actions or behaviour, I sincerely apologise for that.”

ALSO READ: Pawan Singh Issues Apology To Anjali Raghav After Viral Stage Incident: 'Mujhe Bura Laga'

What Happened Between Anjali Raghav and Pawan Singh

During the event promoting a new song, Anjali was addressing the audience in a golden saree when Pawan, in a white coat and trousers, placed his hand on her waist. While she initially smiled, she appeared visibly uncomfortable when he repeated the gesture. Despite Anjali refusing to move her hand, Pawan eventually stepped back. The video went viral, with social media users criticising the singer for inappropriate conduct.

Earlier, Anjali shared a series of Instagram videos explaining her distress, saying, “For the past two days, I’ve been very disturbed. I keep receiving DMs asking why I didn’t react, why I didn’t take action, why I didn’t slap him, about the Lucknow incident. Some people are even blaming me; some memes say, ‘She was laughing, she was enjoying it.’ Do you really think I would be happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?”

About Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh is a prominent Bhojpuri singer and actor, known for hits like Lolipop Lagelu and songs in Bollywood movies such as Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh Anjali Raghav
Preferred Sources
