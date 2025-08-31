Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has issued an apology to actress Anjali Raghav after a video from a recent promotional event in Lucknow went viral. The clip showed Pawan repeatedly touching Anjali’s waist on stage under the pretext of removing something stuck, despite her visible discomfort.

Pawan Singh Issues Apology After Viral Video

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pawan wrote in Hindi that he had no “wrong intention” and felt bad once he learned of Anjali’s remarks. He said, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad)."

"Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi byawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise)," he added.

ALSO READ: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Pens Heartbreaking Letter, Says ‘No Option Except Ending My Life’

Soon after the incident, Anjali posted a detailed video on Instagram explaining her distress. She said, “I have been very disturbed for the past two days... Do you think I would feel happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?”

The actress revealed that her team confirmed nothing was stuck on her outfit, which left her angry and upset. “I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission. To begin with, it is very wrong. And to touch someone in this manner is extremely wrong,” she stated. Anjali further announced that she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.

Jyoti Singh’s Emotional Post Sparks Concern

Amid mounting backlash, Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh also took to Instagram, accusing the actor of neglecting her. In her note, she wrote about enduring months of emotional turmoil and even mentioned thoughts of self-immolation. “Today, you have given me no other choice than to self-immolate, but I cannot even do that because the questions will always be raised against me and my parents,” she wrote.

Pawan Singh, one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most popular actors, has delivered hits like Pratigya (2008), Satya (2017), Crack Fighter (2019), and Har Har Gange (2023). He also lent his voice to Bollywood songs, including Aayi Nai from Stree 2.