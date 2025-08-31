Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPawan Singh Issues Apology To Anjali Raghav After Viral Stage Incident: 'Mujhe Bura Laga'

Pawan Singh Issues Apology To Anjali Raghav After Viral Stage Incident: 'Mujhe Bura Laga'

Pawan Singh apologised to Anjali Raghav after an on-stage incident, while his wife Jyoti Singh shared a shocking note amid rising controversy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has issued an apology to actress Anjali Raghav after a video from a recent promotional event in Lucknow went viral. The clip showed Pawan repeatedly touching Anjali’s waist on stage under the pretext of removing something stuck, despite her visible discomfort.

Pawan Singh Issues Apology After Viral Video

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pawan wrote in Hindi that he had no “wrong intention” and felt bad once he learned of Anjali’s remarks. He said, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad)."

"Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi byawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise)," he added.  

ALSO READ: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Pens Heartbreaking Letter, Says ‘No Option Except Ending My Life’

Soon after the incident, Anjali posted a detailed video on Instagram explaining her distress. She said, “I have been very disturbed for the past two days... Do you think I would feel happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?”

The actress revealed that her team confirmed nothing was stuck on her outfit, which left her angry and upset. “I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission. To begin with, it is very wrong. And to touch someone in this manner is extremely wrong,” she stated. Anjali further announced that she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.

Jyoti Singh’s Emotional Post Sparks Concern

Amid mounting backlash, Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh also took to Instagram, accusing the actor of neglecting her. In her note, she wrote about enduring months of emotional turmoil and even mentioned thoughts of self-immolation. “Today, you have given me no other choice than to self-immolate, but I cannot even do that because the questions will always be raised against me and my parents,” she wrote.

Pawan Singh, one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most popular actors, has delivered hits like Pratigya (2008), Satya (2017), Crack Fighter (2019), and Har Har Gange (2023). He also lent his voice to Bollywood songs, including Aayi Nai from Stree 2.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh Anjali Raghav
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Kick Off Bilateral Talks On SCO Sidelines In Tianjin
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Kick Off Bilateral Talks On SCO Sidelines In Tianjin
India
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
India
Dhankhar Seeks Resumption Of Pension As Ex-Rajasthan MLA After Resigning As VP: How Much Will He Get?
Dhankhar Applies For Pension As Ex-Rajasthan MLA After Resigning As VP: How Much Will He Get?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget