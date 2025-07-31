Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘An Experience Like No Other’: Priyanka Chopra Recalls Shooting ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Priyanka Chopra reminisced about her "Ram Chahe Leela" song in "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela," praising director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's artistry and the collaborative effort.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 07:32 PM (IST)

Who among us has not enjoyed Priyanka Chopra's scintillating moves in the "Ram Chahe Leela" song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 outing "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Recalling how she came on board the project, PeeCee shared that when Bhansali came to her with this song, it was a complicated decision for her. However, she added that she has always been inspired by Bhansali as a filmmaker.

Heaping praises on the 'Black' maker, Priyanka added, "His creative mind, his nostalgic stories usually over incredible food, the conversations of art and music to dance.. the beauty of the yesteryears but also what the future holds. And then he played the song.. and I knew I was her."

Lauding all who helped create magic on screen with the "Ram Chahe Leela" track, PeeCee added, "Under Sanjay sir’s guidance, Ravi Varman’s cinematography shone, and Vishnu Deva was magic! Him and I would rehearse during lunch breaks every day to perfect the dance sequences. This brings back such great memories. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela | 2013."

An Indian adaptation of the popular Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" turned out to be a box office success, emerging as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2013.

For the unversed, Priyanka has also collaborated with Bhansali for the 2014 biopic, "Mary Kom". Although Bhansali did not direct the movie, he was on board the project as a producer and editor.

Up next, Priyanka will be a part of the second season of the highly anticipated web series "Citadel". Originally scheduled to reach the viewers this year, the drama has now been pushed to spring 2026.

Over and above this, PeeCee will also be seen as the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's "SSMB29".

The movie will mark PeeCee's first on-screen pairing with Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ram-Leela Priyanka Chopra
Embed widget