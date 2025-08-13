Amitabh Bachchan Shares Unforgettable Memory Of Dining Out With His Parents For The First Time

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host of the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which premiered on August 12. Opening the season, Big B reflected on the early days of the show, recalling how the team was initially nervous before launching the very first season since it relied solely on knowledge-based questions and had no songs or dances to attract viewers.

In the premiere episode, the megastar not only welcomed the first contestant but also shared a deeply personal story from his own life that resonated with the man sitting in the hot seat.

The Contestant’s Story That Touched Big B

The first episode featured Vijay from Delhi, who appeared on the hot seat alongside his mother. He revealed that his father was a daily wage worker and that his main goal was to provide his parents with a better life and a bigger home, as they had been living in a one-bedroom flat for years.

When Amitabh Bachchan asked Vijay to share a moment that made his parents proud, Vijay recounted a special memory from 2024 — on his parents’ wedding anniversary, he took them to a restaurant for the very first time. He insisted they not check the prices and order whatever they wanted, an experience he cherished deeply.

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His Own Milestone Moment

Hearing this, Big B opened up about a similar moment from his own life: "Ye joh shaks aap ke saamne baitha hai uska bhi aisa he ek din tha jab usne pehli baar restaurant mein khana khaya tha. Moti Mahal ek bahot badhiya restaurant hai Delhi ka, aur main apni zindagi mein pehli baar wahan gaya. Aur woh bhi kab jab college sab paar kar chuke the. Aur maata pita ke saath gaye the, woh avsar main abhi tak nahi bhoola hum jis tarah aap nahi bhule hai."

He further added, "Thodi si kamayi hogayi thi, toh le gaya unko wahan. Bada darr laga tha, ye bada restaurant hai yahan bade log jaate hain, hum log nahi jaa paayenge. Agar jaayenge toh log kaise humko dekhenge, kya hoga, kapde humare kaise honge? kaun kya kahega, ye sab mann mein chalta hai, toh hum aapki awastha ko samajh sakte hain."

Special Independence Day Episode Ahead

This week on KBC 17, audiences can look forward to a special Independence Day episode on August 15, featuring Col Sofiya, Wing Commander Vyomika, and Commander Prerna alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The show airs Monday to Friday on Sony TV and is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.