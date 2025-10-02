Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Biggest “Troll” Is Husband Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her playful relationship with husband Ranbir Kapoor, revealing that the most mischievous troll in her life is, in fact, her spouse. She made the candid confession during her appearance on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, alongside actor Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt on her relationship with Ranbir

Describing their bond, Alia said, “Ranbir and I have a natural friendship so it was never this like dewy eye or rose tinted glasses sort of relationship. There was a relationship of best friends. Of course I married him for a reason because I think he's wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100 percent the person I love trolling is him and the person he loves trolling the most is me.”

She also highlighted the importance of respect in their marriage. “Because with respect comes all the other things. Whether it's support or love. Respect to me is the most important thing in a marriage, and in a union,” she said.

Alia further spoke about their choice of a quiet, intimate wedding over a grand celebration. “It’s just who we are. We are homebodies, very socially awkward and we were like it's our wedding day and we just want the closest people in our lives with us,” she shared.

Ranbir and Alia's relationship

After several years of dating, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, including Karan Johar, Akash Ambani, and Ayan Mukerji. Later that year, in November, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, who was introduced to the public at the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas luncheon in 2023.

Alia and Ranbir’s love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s 2022 supernatural fantasy, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Since then, their partnership has been celebrated both on and off screen.

Upcoming projects

Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, starring alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Lara Dutta. The film will release in two parts, with the first hitting theatres on Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will also share the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War, which is currently under production.