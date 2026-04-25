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HomeEntertainmentMan Arrested For Seeking Nude Photos From Akshay Kumar's Minor Daughter

Man Arrested For Seeking Nude Photos From Akshay Kumar's Minor Daughter

A man has been arrested by Maharashtra Cyber Police for allegedly asking Akshay Kumar’s 13-year-old daughter for nude photographs during an online gaming session.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 09:51 AM (IST)

Cyber police have arrested a man accused of allegedly soliciting nude photographs from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s minor daughter while she was playing an online game, officials said.

The development follows a revelation made by the actor in October last year during a cyber awareness programme, where he spoke about a troubling online interaction involving his daughter. According to officials, Kumar later approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, prompting a formal investigation into the matter.

Complaint Triggered Probe Into Online Misconduct

Maharashtra Cyber chief Yashasvi Yadav confirmed that the actor had reported the incident, stating that his 13-year-old daughter was approached by an individual who allegedly sent inappropriate messages and asked for explicit images during an online gaming session.

Taking the complaint seriously, cyber authorities launched a probe and traced the accused. “We have arrested the individual in connection with the case,” Yadav said, without disclosing further details about the suspect.

Akshay Kumar’s daughter, Nitara Kumar, was born on September 25, 2012. The actor has often maintained a guarded approach when it comes to his children’s privacy and is known to prioritise spending time with his family.

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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar Cyber Police Cyber Crime
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