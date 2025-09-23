Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Akshay Kumar Is Not Playing Maharishi Valmiki, Actor Clarifies On Fake AI Video

Akshay Kumar dismisses AI-generated Valmiki videos as fake, urges media to verify before reporting; gears up for Jolly LLB 3 release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 12:11 PM (IST)


Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has set the record straight after AI-generated videos showing him as Maharishi Valmiki spread across social media. The actor dismissed the viral clips as fake and called upon media outlets to fact-check before amplifying such misleading content.

Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on Viral Clips

Addressing the controversy on Tuesday, Akshay shared a note on Instagram stories, writing: “I have recently come across some Al-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using Al.”

Actor Slams Unverified Reporting

The actor expressed disappointment over certain channels picking up these clips as news without verification. “What's worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as 'news' without even verifying if these are real or morphed. In today's time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative Al, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information,” he wrote.

Spotlight Back on Jolly LLB 3

Amid the AI controversy, Akshay is preparing for the release of “Jolly LLB 3,” directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film marks the third installment of the popular courtroom comedy-drama and will feature Akshay alongside Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.

The Jolly LLB series began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead, inspired by real-life legal battles such as the 1999 Sanjeev Nanda case. In 2017, Akshay headlined the second part as lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra, taking on judicial corruption and fake encounter cases. Now, with the third chapter on its way, the actor is once again ready to bring back the franchise’s signature mix of humor, drama, and social commentary.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Akshay Kumar
