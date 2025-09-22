Sai Pallavi Faces Trolls For Beach Look, Fans Come To Her Defence: 'That's Ms Pallavi’s Wish'

Actor Sai Pallavi, known for her simple and down-to-earth image, recently found herself at the center of social media discussions after pictures from her beach vacation with her sister Pooja Kannan surfaced online. While the vacation photos showcased the sisters’ fun moments, some trolls targeted Sai for wearing a swimsuit, prompting her fans to step in and defend her choices.

Sai Pallavi Faces Trolls for Beach Look

Over the weekend, Pooja Kannan shared snapshots from their beach getaway on Instagram. Many of the pictures, clicked by Sai Pallavi, show Pooja sitting by the beach, smiling, while Sai captures her moments. The post also included selfies of the sisters together. In the captions, Pooja wrote, “Beach high 🌊 #sunkissed 📸 @saipallavi.senthamarai.”

Among the photos, Sai can be seen dressed in a swimsuit in one, and in a wetsuit in another, reflecting the casual and relaxed nature of their beach holiday.

Trolls Target Sai, Fans Rally to Support

Shortly after the pictures were posted, several trolls commented on Sai wearing a swimsuit. Remarks included: “Hence proved she belongs to all so-called heroines…keep aside traditional wear” and “So onscreen traditional Sai Pallavi wears a bikini in real life.”

However, her fans were quick to defend the actor. Many emphasised that wearing a swimsuit is entirely personal and appropriate for a beach setting.

Comments included: “That's Ms Pallavi’s wish, what she wants to wear. What do you expect to wear underwater?? A saree?? Come on.”

Another fan wrote, “People wear a swimsuit while swimming! People can wear what they are comfortable with. It’s their choice.”

Upcoming Projects

Sai Pallavi was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya. She will soon star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, portraying Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Additionally, she is part of a new project directed by Sunil Pandey, featuring Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan.