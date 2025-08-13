An old video of Ahaan Panday grooving to Darshan Raval’s Chogada has gone viral, with fans calling him the next Ranbir Kapoor.

While newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda skipped the promotions of Saiyaara, their director Mohit Suri had plenty to say about them during interviews. Describing Ahaan’s vibrant personality, Suri affectionately referred to him as a “TikToker” and praised his impressive dancing skills—something that couldn’t be showcased in the film, where Ahaan played an intense rockstar madly in love.

Now, an old dance clip of Ahaan has taken social media by storm, giving fans a glimpse of the talent Suri spoke so highly about.

From Wedding Performances to Viral Sensation

Audiences first caught a glimpse of Ahaan’s effortless moves during his sister and internet personality Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities. Videos from the celebrations showed him performing Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic I Am the Best in front of SRK himself, and grooving to Saat Samundar Paar alongside cousin Ananya Panday and uncle Chunky Panday.

The latest viral video, however, predates his Bollywood debut. Shot years ago, it captures Ahaan performing to Darshan Raval’s hit track Chogada from the 2018 film Loveyatri. His sharp choreography, smooth transitions, and expressive energy have earned him fresh admiration online.

Fans Shower Love on the Actor

Social media users flooded the comments section of the resurfaced video with praise. Some compared him to established Bollywood stars, with one fan declaring, “Next Ranbir Kapoor,” while another wrote, “Superstar is born 🔥🔥🔥.” A playful comment even read, “He came out of syllabus.”

For now, fans eagerly await an announcement about Ahaan’s next film project. Until then, fan pages continue to dig up and share unseen videos that highlight his many talents.