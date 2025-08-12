Mohit Suri’s romantic drama 'Saiyaara' has turned out to be one of the biggest success stories of 2025, defying the action-heavy trend at the box office. The film, led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been praised for its heart-tugging storyline, memorable soundtrack, and chemistry reminiscent of Suri’s 2013 hit 'Aashiqui 2'.

Recently, the cast and crew came together to celebrate the blockbuster run of the film. At the success bash, a tender exchange between the lead pair took social media by storm. In a widely shared clip, Ahaan was seen giving Aneet a side hug before placing a gentle kiss on her head, a gesture that melted fans’ hearts.

Throwback to Aashiqui 2’s iconic moment

The viral clip has now sparked a wave of nostalgia among moviegoers. Many were quick to point out its resemblance to a decade-old video featuring 'Aashiqui 2' co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor at their own success celebration, where Aditya had similarly embraced Shraddha and kissed her on the head.

Netizens have since been sharing both videos side by side, calling the parallels “uncanny” and “sweetly cinematic.” For some, it’s a case of life imitating art in the most charming way possible.

Fans hope for a “different ending”

In the comments under these comparison videos, fans not only expressed their admiration but also voiced their wishes for Ahaan and Aneet’s rumoured off-screen relationship. One user wrote, “Same energy...but I hope the ending isn't the same❤️‍🩹”, while another added, “Happy ending hojaye bas is baar.” Others chimed in with messages like, “God bless them with happy ending PLEASEEEE😭❤️‍🩹” and “same same but God please not the ending...❤️.”

With 'Saiyaara' still running strong in cinemas, audiences are now eagerly waiting to see what projects the promising duo will take on next.