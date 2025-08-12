Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFans Can’t Stop Comparing Ahaan & Aneet’s Bash Moment To Aditya–Shraddha’s Iconic Video

Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Ahaan & Aneet’s Bash Moment To Aditya–Shraddha’s Iconic Video

At the Saiyaara success bash, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s tender moment has gone viral, drawing nostalgic comparisons to Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s Aashiqui 2 video.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 09:44 PM (IST)

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama 'Saiyaara' has turned out to be one of the biggest success stories of 2025, defying the action-heavy trend at the box office. The film, led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been praised for its heart-tugging storyline, memorable soundtrack, and chemistry reminiscent of Suri’s 2013 hit 'Aashiqui 2'.

Recently, the cast and crew came together to celebrate the blockbuster run of the film. At the success bash, a tender exchange between the lead pair took social media by storm. In a widely shared clip, Ahaan was seen giving Aneet a side hug before placing a gentle kiss on her head, a gesture that melted fans’ hearts.

Throwback to Aashiqui 2’s iconic moment

The viral clip has now sparked a wave of nostalgia among moviegoers. Many were quick to point out its resemblance to a decade-old video featuring 'Aashiqui 2' co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor at their own success celebration, where Aditya had similarly embraced Shraddha and kissed her on the head.

 

Netizens have since been sharing both videos side by side, calling the parallels “uncanny” and “sweetly cinematic.” For some, it’s a case of life imitating art in the most charming way possible.

Fans hope for a “different ending”

In the comments under these comparison videos, fans not only expressed their admiration but also voiced their wishes for Ahaan and Aneet’s rumoured off-screen relationship. One user wrote, “Same energy...but I hope the ending isn't the same❤️‍🩹”, while another added, “Happy ending hojaye bas is baar.” Others chimed in with messages like, “God bless them with happy ending PLEASEEEE😭❤️‍🩹” and “same same but God please not the ending...❤️.”

With 'Saiyaara' still running strong in cinemas, audiences are now eagerly waiting to see what projects the promising duo will take on next.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 09:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor Aashiqui 2 Aditya Roy Kapur Mohit Suri Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Removing Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Could Backfire: Experts Warn Of ‘Vacuum Effect’, Rabies Surge
Why Removing Stray Dogs In Delhi Could Backfire: Experts Warn Of ‘Vacuum Effect’ & Rabies Surge
India
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Next Month, Govt Asks Airlines To Stay Prepared: Report
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Next Month, Govt Asks Airlines To Stay Prepared: Report
India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Cities
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget