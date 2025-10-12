At the 70th Filmfare Awards on October 11, Abhishek Bachchan delivered a touching tribute to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, on his 83rd birthday. Performing a medley of Big B’s most iconic songs across decades, Abhishek left the audience nostalgic and moved his mother, Jaya Bachchan, to tears. During the performance, he paused to dance briefly with Jaya, gave her a warm hug, and gently kissed her head before escorting her back to her seat, creating a heartwarming moment that captured everyone’s attention.

Bachchan Family Outing Sans Aishwarya

Abhishek attended the event with his mother Jaya and sister Shweta, but his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and daughter, Aaradhya, were notably absent. Fans took to social media to comment on Aishwarya’s selective public appearances, sparking discussions about family dynamics. Despite their absence, the bond between Abhishek, Jaya, Shweta, and niece Navya Naveli became one of the evening’s most memorable highlights.

Sharing the Spotlight: Best Actor Award

The celebration continued as Abhishek shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award with Kartik Aaryan for I Want to Talk and Chandu Champion, respectively. Overcome with emotion, he said, “This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special.”

Abhishek also dedicated the award to his wife and daughter: “To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter.”