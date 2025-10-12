Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentFilmfare 2025: Abhishek Bachchan Honors Big B And Dedicates Best Actor Award To Aishwarya & Aaradhya

Filmfare 2025: Abhishek Bachchan Honors Big B And Dedicates Best Actor Award To Aishwarya & Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute to Amitabh, shares Best Actor award with Kartik Aaryan, and dedicates it to Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At the 70th Filmfare Awards on October 11, Abhishek Bachchan delivered a touching tribute to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, on his 83rd birthday. Performing a medley of Big B’s most iconic songs across decades, Abhishek left the audience nostalgic and moved his mother, Jaya Bachchan, to tears. During the performance, he paused to dance briefly with Jaya, gave her a warm hug, and gently kissed her head before escorting her back to her seat, creating a heartwarming moment that captured everyone’s attention.

Bachchan Family Outing Sans Aishwarya

Abhishek attended the event with his mother Jaya and sister Shweta, but his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and daughter, Aaradhya, were notably absent. Fans took to social media to comment on Aishwarya’s selective public appearances, sparking discussions about family dynamics. Despite their absence, the bond between Abhishek, Jaya, Shweta, and niece Navya Naveli became one of the evening’s most memorable highlights.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dewang Sheth (@dewangsheth11)

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Saves The Day For Nitanshi Goel In Viral Moment, Watch

Sharing the Spotlight: Best Actor Award

The celebration continued as Abhishek shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award with Kartik Aaryan for I Want to Talk and Chandu Champion, respectively. Overcome with emotion, he said, “This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special.”

Abhishek also dedicated the award to his wife and daughter: “To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter.”

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

West Bengal
'How Was Victim Out At 12.30 AM?': Mamata On Durgapur Gangrape, BJP MLA Says ‘Have Some Shame’
'How Was Victim Out At 12.30 AM?': Mamata On Durgapur Gangrape, BJP MLA Says ‘Have Some Shame’
World
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
News
Afghanistan FM Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Absence Of Women Journos At Presser, Says This On Women’s Education
Afghanistan FM Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Absence Of Women Journos At Presser, Says This On Women’s Education
World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget