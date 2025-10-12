Shah Rukh Khan Saves The Day For Nitanshi Goel In Viral Moment, Watch

The 70th Filmfare Awards, held on October 11 at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, turned into a night to remember, not just for the big wins but also for a heartwarming Shah Rukh Khan moment. Hosted by Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul, the star-studded night featured electrifying performances from SRK, Kriti Sanon, and Kajol.

SRK’s Chivalry Shines at Filmfare 2025

The evening’s biggest triumph went to Laapataa Ladies, which dominated with 13 trophies — including Best Film — matching Gully Boy’s record haul. Young actor Nitanshi Goel took home the Best Debut (Female) award, marking a milestone in her rising career

As Nitanshi made her way to the stage in a flowing yellow gown to accept her award, she stumbled slightly when her outfit got caught under her heels. Ever the gentleman, Shah Rukh immediately came to her rescue, offering his hand and helping her up the stairs.

Not stopping there, SRK even lifted the long trail of her gown so she could move freely on stage. The audience erupted in applause as he escorted her gracefully toward Karan Johar, who presented the trophy. The adorable moment went viral online within minutes, with fans calling it “classic SRK charm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan - The King (@srkthekingfc)

Fans Recall SRK’s Past Acts of Grace

Social media users were quick to point out that this isn’t the first time Shah Rukh has shown such thoughtfulness. At the National Film Awards earlier this year, he was spotted helping Rani Mukerji with her sari pallu before she received her award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

At the Filmfare Awards 2025, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Kajol, despite being unwell, travelled to Ahmedabad at his request to recreate their 90s magic.

The duo lit up the stage with timeless hits like “Tujhe Dekha To” and “Suraj Hua Maddham.” Their performance ended with a warm hug, joined by Karan Johar, reviving the nostalgia of DDLJ for fans once again.