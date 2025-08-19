Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Veteran Actor Achyut Potdar, Known For 3 Idiots And Munna Bhai MBBS, Passes Away

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for his role in 3 Idiots, passed away at 91 in Thane. Fans and colleagues pay heartfelt tributes to the versatile star.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, best remembered for his role as the stern but endearing professor in 3 Idiots, passed away on Monday, August 18, 2025. He was 91. 

Veteran Actor Achyut Potdar No More

The actor breathed his last at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he was admitted due to health complications. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed. His final rites will be performed on August 19 in Thane.

 
 
 
 
 
Before his journey into cinema, Potdar had served in the Indian Armed Forces and later worked with the Indian Oil Company. His true calling, however, was acting, which he pursued passionately from the 1980s. Over the next four decades, he carved out an impressive career with more than 125 films to his credit across Hindi and Marathi cinema.

His filmography includes iconic titles like Aakrosh, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Dilwale, Rangeela, Vaastav, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2 and Ventilator. His turn as the professor in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots cemented his place in popular culture, with his line “kya baat hai” still widely quoted and meme-worthy today.

Potdar’s talent was not limited to the silver screen. He became a familiar face on television through memorable appearances in shows such as Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs Tendulkar, and Bharat Ki Khoj. His ability to move seamlessly between stage, television, and cinema earned him the respect of colleagues and admiration of fans.

Tributes Pour In

The news of his passing sparked an outpouring of grief online, with fans and industry peers remembering him as a humble and dedicated actor. Admirers highlighted his versatility and long-standing contributions to Indian entertainment, calling him a true gem of both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 08:44 AM (IST)
