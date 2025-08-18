Aamir Khan’s Affair To Being Forced Into Marriage With His Aunt: Everything Faissal Khan Claimed

Actor Faissal Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, created a stir with explosive revelations at a recent press meet. From accusing Aamir of fathering a child with British journalist Jessica Hines during his marriage to Reena Dutta, to claiming his family tried to force him into marrying his own aunt, Faissal detailed a series of disturbing experiences that, he said, shaped his bitter fallout with the Khans.

Being forced to marry mother's cousin

Faissal recounted that in 2002, he was married but went through a divorce the same year. Soon after, he claimed his family pressured him to marry again to his mother's cousin, which left him feeling “tortured.” “Haan, meri aunty ke sath…,” he admitted when asked if he had been asked to wed his aunt. Distressed by the pressure, Faissal said he wrote a letter to all family members, citing examples of failed marriages within the household. However, he alleged that instead of support, the family branded him as mentally unstable.

Claims of Aamir Khan's relationship with Jessica Hines

Faissal went on to make startling claims about Aamir’s personal life, alleging that the actor had an extra-marital relationship with Jessica Hines during his separation from Reena Dutta. “Aamir ka shadi hua tha, divorce ho gaya Reena ke saath… Aur fir uska relation tha Jessica Hines ke sath, jiska, unka illegal bachcha bhi hai… out of wedlock,” Faissal said. He further stated that, at the time, Aamir was living with Kiran Rao, who later became his second wife.

Reasons behind rift with family

Faissal also reflected on his strained relationship with his family, revealing that he often questioned their authority to dictate his choices. “Tumlog mujhe kya salah de rahe ho. Let me live how I want,” he recalled telling them. Admitting that he may have used harsh words in anger, Faissal insisted that his statements were truthful. “Sachchai bohot kadvi hoti hai,” he said, adding that his outspokenness led his family to label him “pagal” and isolate him.

Also read: Faissal Khan Confirms Cutting Ties With Aamir Khan And Family In Instagram Post

Faissal says Aamir Khan was brainwashed by their mother

According to Faissal, his family used his letter against him and had him admitted to a mental hospital. “They started administering drugs to me,” he claimed, adding that he felt Aamir was “brainwashed” and acted under the influence of their mother Zeenat Hussain, sister Nikhat, and associates Santosh Hegde and Imtiyaz.

Bigg Boss offer

Faissal also claimed that his family’s interference damaged his career. He alleged that in 2008, when he was offered a signing amount of ₹4 lakh by Bigg Boss, the opportunity never materialised because Aamir ensured it was blocked.

Concluding his remarks, Faissal said he plans to legally cut all ties with his family. “I will file a petition on this in a month’s time. I will not file a defamation case as I don’t want anything from him,” he added.