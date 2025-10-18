Shweta Mhara is no longer just a name—she’s become a brand in the entertainment industry. Whether it’s her films or music albums, everything she touches turns into a hit. These days, she’s making headlines across social media platforms, thanks to a sensational dance video that has gone viral on the internet.

The viral clip features Shweta dancing to the popular Bhojpuri track “Lagayi Dihni Chaulia Ke Hook Raja Ji” originally sung by Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu. In the video, Shweta captivates audiences with her expressive moves and powerful dance performance, leaving fans completely mesmerized.

Dressed in a traditional outfit, Shweta delivers an energetic and graceful performance that perfectly complements the upbeat rhythm of the song. Her expressions, energy, and confidence have won over viewers, with many watching the video on repeat. Reportedly, this performance took place during a live event in Patna, where the audience was seen thoroughly enjoying her act.

Before starting her performance, Shweta interacts with the audience, asking who would like to dance with her to a Haryanvi song. She then mentions Punjabi, Rajasthani, and Hindi songs—but the crowd remains quiet. However, the moment she mentions "Bhojpuri," the Patna audience erupts in excitement. Riding on this energy, Shweta kicks off her dance, creating a memorable moment that quickly became viral online.

In just one day, the video has garnered over 10 million views on Instagram alone, with numbers continuing to climb rapidly. Across all platforms—including Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook—the video has accumulated between 50 to 60 million total views, with fans flooding the comments and sharing the clip widely.

Viewers have described the performance as a “power-packed performance”, and many users praised Shweta for elevating the song to a new level with her presence and charisma. Her viral dance has quickly transformed her into a social media sensation overnight.

For those unaware, “Lagayi Dihni Chaulia Ke Hook Raja Ji” is already a blockbuster Bhojpuri song by Arvind Akela Kallu that enjoys massive popularity. Shweta’s fiery dance has now added a fresh wave of attention and love to the song’s success.