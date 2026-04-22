West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Head To High-Stakes, Multi-Cornered Assembly Elections

The Election Commission is gearing up for the legislative assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, polling will be held in a single phase for all the 234 Assembly constituencies in the state. In West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in 152 seats covering 16 districts on April 23.

West Bengal

As West Bengal heads into the 2026 Assembly Elections, political activity has intensified with major parties unveiling their candidate line-ups for the 294-seat Assembly.

The contest, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4, is shaping up as a multi-cornered fight involving the Indian National Congress, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front.

Electoral Trends and Voter Base

Voter participation in West Bengal has consistently ranked among the highest in the country. The 2021 Assembly elections recorded an impressive turnout of around 82–85%, while the 2024 Lok Sabha polls also saw strong engagement at about 79.6%. Even in individual phases of parliamentary voting, the state often leads, with turnout exceeding 78% in a single phase in 2024—surpassing most other states. Key Constituencies to Watch West Bengal’s key electoral battlegrounds highlight a mix of personal rivalries, shifting loyalties and high political stakes. Mamata Banerjee faces a defining test in Bhabanipur, her political stronghold, where Suvendu Adhikari has mounted a direct challenge while also contesting Nandigram, the site of his 2021 victory over her. Nandigram remains emotionally charged, with the TMC seeking to reclaim lost ground, while Adhikari aims to cement his dominance. In Baharampur, veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is fighting to retain Congress relevance. Other key contests include Kharagpur Sadar, where organisational strength of BJP and TMC is being tested, and Asansol Dakshin, featuring a rematch between established rivals. Multi-cornered fights in Mathabhanga and Domkal, along with party-switch battles in Raiganj, add unpredictability.

Stakes And Expectations

Overall voter turnout in West Bengal is expected to remain high, likely in the 80%–84% range—either marginally lower than 2021 or broadly stable, but still among the highest in India. Bengal’s voting pattern typically shows a strong start, steady momentum, and a slight dip in later phases. Yet the larger trend is consistent: high participation driven by intense political mobilisation. With tighter security and elevated stakes, 2026 could once again reinforce the state’s status as one of India’s most electorally active battlegrounds.

Tamil Nadu

The state, currently governed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is witnessing an evolving electoral landscape. What was once a largely bipolar contest between the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has now transformed into a multi-cornered battle, with new entrants and shifting alliances adding complexity.

Key Alliances and Contest Dynamics

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is contesting all 234 seats, with the DMK itself fielding candidates in 164 constituencies, alongside allies such as the Indian National Congress and Left parties.

On the other side, the AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party as a key partner, is aiming to regain lost ground, particularly in western Tamil Nadu. The BJP is contesting 26 seats directly as part of the alliance.

A significant new factor in this election is actor Vijay, who has entered politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, contesting 233 seats. His debut has added a fresh layer of unpredictability to the electoral contest.

Electoral Trends And Voter Base

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 72.73% in the 2021 Assembly elections. Notably, women now outnumber men in the electorate, accounting for 51.07% of the total 5.67 crore voters. Female voters outnumber male voters in 215 of the 234 constituencies, making them a crucial deciding factor.

Key Constituencies To Watch

Several high-profile seats are drawing significant attention:

Kolathur (Chennai): M. K. Stalin faces AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan in a constituency he has represented since 2011.

faces AIADMK’s P. Santhana Krishnan in a constituency he has represented since 2011. Edappadi (Salem): Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami seeks another win from his stronghold.

Opposition leader seeks another win from his stronghold. Perambur (Chennai): Vijay makes his electoral debut in a traditionally DMK-leaning seat.

makes his electoral debut in a traditionally DMK-leaning seat. Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin seeks re-election from this DMK bastion.

Deputy CM seeks re-election from this DMK bastion. Bodinayakanur (Theni): O. Panneerselvam contests under the DMK banner in a seat long dominated by AIADMK.

Stakes And Expectations

The 2026 Tamil Nadu elections come amid shifting political equations, rising voter expectations, and the emergence of new political players. While the DMK aims to retain power on the back of governance and welfare measures, the AIADMK-led alliance is banking on consolidation and anti-incumbency.

With new entrants, changing voter demographics, and intense campaigning, the April 23 polls are set to be one of the most closely watched Assembly elections in recent years.