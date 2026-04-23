Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bomb blast near Nawda polling booth sparks fear.

One woman injured; TMC candidate claims she was target.

Violence erupts in Domkal, injuring three people.

Poll eve violence raises concerns over district security.

West Bengal Elections 2026: Fresh tension gripped West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on the eve of polling after a late-night bomb blast near a polling booth in the Nawda Assembly constituency triggered panic among residents.

The explosion occurred in the Shibnagar area, close to Shibnagar Primary School, a designated polling station. According to locals, several crude bombs were hurled on a nearby road, apparently aimed at creating fear ahead of voting, reported ABP Ananda.

Blast Near Polling Booth Raises Security Concerns

The incident has drawn sharp attention due to its proximity to the polling site — barely 50 metres away — despite the presence of central forces in the area. A woman was injured in the blast and is reported to be in stable condition.

Trinamool Congress candidate Sahina Mumtaz Khan, who was in the vicinity at the time, alleged that she was the intended target. She questioned how such an incident could take place so close to a booth despite security deployment.

The Trinamool Congress has blamed supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), led by Humayun Kabir, for the attack. Party MP Abu Taher Khan also accused CPI(M) and AJUP-backed miscreants of orchestrating the incident to intimidate voters.

Police and central forces reached the spot shortly after the blast and intensified patrols. Officials said the situation is now under control, with heightened vigilance ahead of polling. Sahina Mumtaz Khan was not injured in the incident.

Separate Clash in Domkal Leaves Several Injured

In a separate development, violence also broke out in the Domkal block, adding to concerns over law and order in the district.

A clash between CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress supporters in the Sardarpara area of Raipur turned violent late at night, leaving at least three people injured. Among them, one CPI(M) worker is said to be in critical condition, according to India Today.

Local accounts suggest that a verbal altercation escalated rapidly, with both sides attacking each other using sharp weapons. Residents intervened and rushed the injured to Domkal Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

Tensions had already been simmering in the region. A day earlier, the Trinamool Congress alleged that its workers were assaulted by AJUP supporters in Shibnagar.