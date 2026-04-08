The BJP has fielded Rakesh Singh for the Kolkata Port constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.
West Bengal Elections: BJP Releases Sixth List Of Candidates, Fields Rakesh Singh From Kolkata Port
BJP names Rakesh Singh for Kolkata Port in sixth list after HC bail, taking tally to 293 candidates. West Bengal polls will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.
West Bengal is gearing up for its forthcoming Assembly elections, with political parties intensifying their campaigns. The BJP has meanwhile released its sixth list of candidates, naming Rakesh Singh for the Kolkata Port constituency.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने पश्चिम बंगाल में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव 2026 के लिए अपनी छठी सूची में श्री राकेश सिंह के नाम पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। pic.twitter.com/EbsixhvnD8— BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2026
Rakesh Singh Out On Bail
On Tuesday, Rakesh Singh was released from Presidency Jail after being granted interim bail by the Calcutta High Court. The party had already informed the court of its intention to field him as a candidate.
Justice Kausik Chanda, in his order, clarified: “In the event the petitioner does not receive the party nomination to contest the election, the state shall be at liberty to seek cancellation of bail.”
The state government had opposed Singh’s bail, citing his criminal antecedents. According to the West Bengal government, he is listed on the Election Commission portal as a “history-sheeter” and a “troublemaker”. Singh, however, told the court that he had secured bail or anticipatory bail in all previous cases.
BJP's Rakesh Singh Vs TMC's Firhad Hakim
The BJP has now announced candidates for 293 of the 294 Assembly seats. The party released 144 names in its first list, followed by 111 in the second, 19 in the third, 13 in the fourth, five in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Polling In Two Phases
As per the Election Commission, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases: 23 April and 29 April, with results to be declared on 4 May. Senior leaders are actively campaigning across the state, amid a sharp exchange of political rhetoric.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has the BJP fielded for the Kolkata Port constituency?
Has Rakesh Singh been granted bail?
Yes, Rakesh Singh was released on interim bail by the Calcutta High Court. The court specified that his bail could be canceled if he doesn't receive the party nomination.
Who is the TMC candidate for the Kolkata Port constituency?
The TMC candidate for the Kolkata Port constituency is Firhad Hakim, who has won the seat three times and is seeking a fourth victory.