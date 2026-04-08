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West Bengal is gearing up for its forthcoming Assembly elections, with political parties intensifying their campaigns. The BJP has meanwhile released its sixth list of candidates, naming Rakesh Singh for the Kolkata Port constituency.

Rakesh Singh Out On Bail

On Tuesday, Rakesh Singh was released from Presidency Jail after being granted interim bail by the Calcutta High Court. The party had already informed the court of its intention to field him as a candidate.

Justice Kausik Chanda, in his order, clarified: “In the event the petitioner does not receive the party nomination to contest the election, the state shall be at liberty to seek cancellation of bail.”

The state government had opposed Singh’s bail, citing his criminal antecedents. According to the West Bengal government, he is listed on the Election Commission portal as a “history-sheeter” and a “troublemaker”. Singh, however, told the court that he had secured bail or anticipatory bail in all previous cases.

BJP's Rakesh Singh Vs TMC's Firhad Hakim

The BJP has fielded a new candidate for the Kolkata Port constituency, where it lost the 2021 Assembly election to TMC’s Firhad Hakim, a strong and seasoned contender. Hakim has won the seat three times and is aiming for a fourth victory. In 2021, Hakim defeated BJP’s Awadh Kishore Gupta. In 2016, he secured the seat by beating Congress candidate Rakesh Singh, and in 2011, he won against AIFB’s Moinuddin Shams. Candidates Declared For 293 Seats

The BJP has now announced candidates for 293 of the 294 Assembly seats. The party released 144 names in its first list, followed by 111 in the second, 19 in the third, 13 in the fourth, five in the fifth, and one in the sixth.

Polling In Two Phases

As per the Election Commission, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases: 23 April and 29 April, with results to be declared on 4 May. Senior leaders are actively campaigning across the state, amid a sharp exchange of political rhetoric.