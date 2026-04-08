Kerala Elections 2026: Meet Chandy Oommen, Who Is Cycling Villages In Unique Campaign

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Kerala Elections 2026: Congress MLA Chandy Oommen, the son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, has adopted a unique and low-cost approach to campaigning in his Puthuppally constituency of Kerala.

Instead of relying on traditional campaign methods, Chandy has been travelling across the constituency on a bicycle, promoting an eco-friendly message. He has also chosen to skip banners and posters, stating that his work as an MLA has already established his connection with voters. This move has significantly reduced campaign expenses.

On April 7, observed globally as World Health Day, Chandy wore black attire during his outreach, drawing attention to what he described as shortcomings in Kerala’s public healthcare system over the past decade under the Left Democratic Front government.

Rahul Ganhi Joins Chandy Oommen

Adding momentum to the campaign, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined him in Puthuppally and even took a bicycle ride alongside him, endorsing his green initiative.

The 40-year-old entered electoral politics after the passing of his father in 2023 and secured a decisive victory in the bypoll with a margin of over 37,000 votes. Oommen Chandy had represented the constituency continuously for more than five decades, earning a strong grassroots following.

Before entering politics, Chandy Oommen practised law in the Supreme Court and was actively involved in student politics, holding key roles within the Youth Congress.

During candidate discussions, his sister Maria Oommen was also reportedly considered, but Chandy maintained that his father believed only one family member should be active in electoral politics. Maria, however, remains actively involved in the campaign and continues to draw public attention.