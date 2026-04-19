The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over recent Income Tax raids at the residence and offices of its candidate Debashis Kumar.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the party alleged that the probe was carried out in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and aimed at influencing the ongoing election process.

Allegations of ‘Coercive Action’ and Rule Violation

The raids, conducted early Friday morning by the Income Tax Department, covered Kumar’s residence, ward office, election office, and even his in-laws’ home.

TMC claimed that as a central agency, the Income Tax Department is bound by election norms that prohibit actions which could advantage or disadvantage any political party. The party described the operation as a “coercive action” intended to disrupt campaigning and create fear among voters and party workers.

The complaint also urged the poll panel to restrain the agency from taking further action against Kumar while the Model Code of Conduct remains in force.

Raid Sparks Clash Between TMC And BJP

TMC leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the raids through central agencies. State vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar said, "No central agency can come down on the field during the election in this way, considering one political party as an advantage and another political party as an opponent. These incidents are happening at the behest of the BJP, at the instigation of the BJP."

Responding sharply, BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya said, "Lock the doors of ED, lock the doors of CBI, tell Income Tax, GST not to go out of the office, take leave if necessary. Even then, the people of West Bengal will remove the Trinamool Congress in this election."

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Centre

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the raids, alleging intimidation tactics during elections.

"They scare everyone, intimidate them. Income tax raids are still happening on the candidates. Raids are happening in the party office. Come on, if you have the guts. Fight me directly," she said at a rally.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar countered the allegations, saying enforcement agencies were acting against corruption and wrongdoing.

Voting in the Rasbehari constituency is scheduled for April 29, just days after the raids, intensifying the political slugfest in the state.

However, officials from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office have maintained that the Income Tax action is unrelated to the election process.