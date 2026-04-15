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HomeElectionBengal Elections: Tension Flares In Durgapur As BJP Protests Arrests; Clashes With TMC Workers

Bengal Elections: Tension Flares In Durgapur As BJP Protests Arrests; Clashes With TMC Workers

West Bengal elections 2026: BJP workers protested outside the police station alleging wrongful arrests of party members following a clash with TMC workers.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Clash erupted after Amit Shah rally over music dispute.
  • Both parties claim assault and injuries; three arrested.
  • BJP demands release of members; TMC calls it drama.

West Bengal elections: Tension gripped West Bengal’s Durgapur on Tuesday night as BJP workers staged a late-night protest outside the Coke Oven police station, alleging wrongful arrests of party members. The demonstration, led by the BJP’s Durgapur West candidate, lasted for nearly 90 minutes, with protesters attempting to push past the police station gates before central forces intervened to bring the situation under control.

Clash After Amit Shah Rally Triggers Political Flashpoint

The unrest follows a clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers near Bankura More on Sunday night. According to BJP leaders, the confrontation began after a post-rally event featuring music following Amit Shah’s public meeting in Durgapur. They alleged that TMC supporters objected to the music, leading to a heated argument that escalated into violence, reported ABP Ananda.

BJP claimed that one of its local leaders was assaulted and suffered a head injury, while two individuals from both sides were seriously injured and admitted to Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital. Police later arrested three individuals from both parties on Tuesday, prompting the BJP’s protest.

TMC, however, offered a counter-narrative, alleging that BJP workers attacked a party office and assaulted two of its members following the incident. The ruling party also claimed that homes of its workers were targeted.

Political War of Words Intensifies

During the protest, BJP workers demanded the immediate release of their detained members and warned of a larger agitation if action was not taken against alleged TMC leaders involved in the clash.

In response, the TMC accused the BJP of staging a “drama” out of desperation, claiming the opposition party was reacting to an impending electoral defeat.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the clash between TMC and BJP workers in Durgapur?

The clash reportedly began after TMC supporters objected to music played at a post-rally event following Amit Shah's public meeting, escalating into violence.

What were the injuries reported from the clash?

The BJP claimed one of its local leaders suffered a head injury, and two individuals from both sides were seriously injured and hospitalized.

What was the TMC's counter-narrative regarding the incident?

The TMC alleged that BJP workers attacked a party office, assaulted two of its members, and targeted homes of its workers.

What did the BJP demand during their protest?

BJP workers demanded the immediate release of their detained members and threatened further agitation if action was not taken against alleged TMC leaders.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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