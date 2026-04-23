Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionInked Without Voting? EVM Glitch Sparks Chaos, Delays Polling In Malda, Murshidabad

Inked Without Voting? EVM Glitch Sparks Chaos, Delays Polling In Malda, Murshidabad

Similar EVM-related disruptions were reported from multiple locations. Voting was halted in parts of Murshidabad, including Beldanga, Samsherganj and Kandi

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 10:38 AM (IST)

Voting in Mothabari hit early turbulence on Thursday after an Electronic Voting Machine malfunction delayed polling and triggered chaos at a booth. Several voters alleged they had to wait in long queues but could not cast their votes due to technical issues.

A voter reportedly had indelible ink applied on their finger but had to leave without voting as the machine stopped functioning. Frustration grew as calls to the sector officer allegedly went unanswered. When the official finally arrived, agitated voters surrounded him, leading to a brief scuffle. He soon left the spot, and voting resumed only after nearly 90 minutes. The situation remained tense through the morning.

Glitches, Violence Reported Across Bengal

The incident comes amid the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, where polling is underway in 152 constituencies across 16 districts. Similar EVM-related disruptions were reported from multiple locations. Voting was halted in parts of Murshidabad, including Beldanga, Samsherganj and Kandi, while delays were also reported in Nandigram and Siliguri. In Cooch Behar, polling was briefly suspended at one booth before resuming.

Adding to concerns, sporadic violence and unusual incidents were reported ahead of polling. In Naoda, crude bombs were allegedly hurled near a polling booth, while tension flared again in Sitalkuchi after a BJP leader was reportedly attacked. In Domkal, a CPM worker and his son were injured in a late-night assault.

In a bizarre turn, an elephant wandering near a polling booth in Jhargram also caused panic among voters.

Despite heightened security, including the deployment of central forces, these incidents have raised concerns over the smooth conduct of polling. The remaining 142 seats will vote in the second phase on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Malda Murshidabad Elections 2026 West Bengal Elections 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Why TVK Chief Vijay Demands EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours Till 8 PM?
Why TVK Chief Vijay Demands EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours Till 8 PM?
Election
West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting LIVE: CM Stalin Casts Vote, Says 'Tamil Nadu Will Win'
CM MK Stalin Casts Vote, Says 'Tamil Nadu Will Win'
Election
Bengal Elections: TMC Workers, Humayun Kabir Camp Clash After Poll-Eve Blast In Murshidabad
TMC Workers, Humayun Kabir Camp Clash After Poll-Eve Blast In Murshidabad
Election
Inked Without Voting? EVM Glitch Sparks Chaos, Delays Polling In Malda, Murshidabad
Inked Without Voting? EVM Glitch Sparks Chaos, Delays Polling In Malda, Murshidabad
Advertisement

Videos

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a
Breaking News: Trump’s
STRATEGY: Hit-and-Run at Sea—How Iran's
Middle East conflict: Trump’s Ceasefire Extension Triggered by Iran’s Strategic
Breaking News: Iran Sets Hard Precondition at UN—Lifting of Naval Blockade Required for Future Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget