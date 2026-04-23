Inked Without Voting? EVM Glitch Sparks Chaos, Delays Polling In Malda, Murshidabad

Voting in Mothabari hit early turbulence on Thursday after an Electronic Voting Machine malfunction delayed polling and triggered chaos at a booth. Several voters alleged they had to wait in long queues but could not cast their votes due to technical issues.

A voter reportedly had indelible ink applied on their finger but had to leave without voting as the machine stopped functioning. Frustration grew as calls to the sector officer allegedly went unanswered. When the official finally arrived, agitated voters surrounded him, leading to a brief scuffle. He soon left the spot, and voting resumed only after nearly 90 minutes. The situation remained tense through the morning.

Glitches, Violence Reported Across Bengal

The incident comes amid the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, where polling is underway in 152 constituencies across 16 districts. Similar EVM-related disruptions were reported from multiple locations. Voting was halted in parts of Murshidabad, including Beldanga, Samsherganj and Kandi, while delays were also reported in Nandigram and Siliguri. In Cooch Behar, polling was briefly suspended at one booth before resuming.

Adding to concerns, sporadic violence and unusual incidents were reported ahead of polling. In Naoda, crude bombs were allegedly hurled near a polling booth, while tension flared again in Sitalkuchi after a BJP leader was reportedly attacked. In Domkal, a CPM worker and his son were injured in a late-night assault.

In a bizarre turn, an elephant wandering near a polling booth in Jhargram also caused panic among voters.

Despite heightened security, including the deployment of central forces, these incidents have raised concerns over the smooth conduct of polling. The remaining 142 seats will vote in the second phase on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.