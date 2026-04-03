‘Owaisi Is A Real Leader’: BJP’s Mithun Chakraborty Praises AIMIM Chief Amid Bengal Poll Push

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Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty has ramped up his political outreach with a series of sharp remarks aimed at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) as campaign gathers pace for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking at a recent event, Chakraborty struck a defiant tone, declaring that he would continue to stand firm for the state.

He said, “As long as there is even a drop of blood in my body, no one can turn West Bengal into Bangladesh,” underlining his stance on issues he believes are critical to the state’s future.

Targets TMC Over Voter List Row, Praises Owaisi

The veteran actor also took aim at the TMC over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Responding to questions raised by the ruling party, Chakraborty claimed that BJP supporters had also faced deletions from voter lists.

In a notable remark, he praised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, calling him a “real leader” and commending his oratory and education. At the same time, Chakraborty asserted that the BJP is not opposed to Muslims, but rather to those who, according to him, harm India while residing in the country.

He further alleged large financial allocations to madrasas and criticised what he described as growing disorder in the state, saying it would require significant effort to “clean up”.

Backs Local Candidates

Turning to the BJP’s electoral strategy, Chakraborty strongly endorsed the party’s decision to field local candidates in the upcoming polls. He argued that selecting grassroots leaders would improve the party’s chances of success.

“This time, we have chosen local individuals. Whether the decision is good or bad, if we want to contest elections, we must allow local people to represent their areas so they can win and return,” he said. Expressing confidence, he added that the party is certain of victory with this approach.

Flags Illegal Infiltration as Key Concern

Chakraborty also echoed concerns raised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding illegal infiltration in West Bengal. He described the issue as a continuing challenge affecting local communities across the state.

According to him, the impact is being felt not only by the general population but also by sections of the Muslim community, particularly in terms of employment opportunities and access to welfare benefits. He claimed that many are unable to secure jobs or avail schemes they are entitled to.