The SP MP is concerned about vote manipulation in the name of administrative records and the potential for public discrimination and fabricated legal cases.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
'Fear Of False Cases': SP MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq Expresses Fear Over BJP’s Bengal Win
Ziaur Rahman Barq: After the BJP's victory in Bengal, SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq said about the UP elections, "We are not afraid of anyone, we are only afraid of vote cutting in the name of SIR.
- SP MP fears vote manipulation and public targeting.
- Barq alleges BJP uses administrative records for unfair targeting.
- Modi criticizes opposition for rejecting women's reservation.
- PM assures women's safety and youth employment.
Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in West Bengal, political focus has shifted toward the upcoming 2027 elections in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi also delivered a strong critique of his political opponents in the wake of the Bengal triumph. Ziaur Rahman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP representing Sambhal, has issued a public response regarding these developments. He stated that a BJP victory itself is not the cause for concern; rather, the true apprehension lies in the potential for citizens to be targeted and for votes to be unfairly suppressed.
SP MP Expresses Specific Concerns
Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, commenting on the Uttar Pradesh outlook following the BJP's success in Bengal, remarked, "There is no fear of any individual. If we were afraid, the electoral process would lose its meaning. However, there is a genuine fear regarding the manipulation of votes in the name of administrative records. There are concerns about the discrimination faced by the public and the risk of individuals being implicated in fabricated legal cases."
The MP further asserted that such patterns are observable wherever the BJP holds power across the nation. He expressed hope that the diverse population of West Bengal would recognize that a BJP administration might strengthen communal forces, which he believes would be detrimental to both the state and the country.
He suggested that those who placed high expectations on the BJP will come to realize the implications of their choice in the future.
PM Modi Targets Opposition Alliances
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi launched a vigorous attack on his political rivals following the decisive win in Bengal, stating that the electorate had firmly rejected politics rooted in divisiveness and confrontation.
He attributed the defeat of the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, and DMK to their opposition to women's reservations, accusing them of blocking vital central government schemes from reaching the citizens.
The Prime Minister stated that the people of Bengal have dismantled the politics of fear, appeasement, and violence, ushering in a new era where development and renewed hope will progress together.
Furthermore, PM Modi provided assurances regarding the safety of women and the creation of employment opportunities for the youth across the state.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary concern of the Samajwadi Party MP regarding the upcoming UP elections?
What did Prime Minister Modi say about the opposition after the West Bengal victory?
PM Modi stated that the electorate rejected divisive politics and accused opposition parties of blocking government schemes and opposing women's reservations.
What specific fears does SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq express about the electoral process?
He fears the manipulation of votes, discrimination against the public, and individuals being implicated in fabricated legal cases.
What does the SP MP hope the public of West Bengal will realize about the BJP?
He hopes they will recognize that a BJP administration could strengthen communal forces, which he believes is detrimental to the state and country.