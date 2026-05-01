Fresh allegations of post-poll violence have surfaced in West Bengal, with incidents reported in Murshidabad and Malda, intensifying political tensions.
Post-Poll Violence In Bengal: CPI(M) Agent Assaulted In Murshidabad, BJP Leader Attacked In Malda
West Bengal Elections 2026: In Murshidabad, a CPI(M) booth agent was allegedly assaulted by TMC leaders, while a BJP mandal president was reportedly attacked in Malda.
- CPI(M) worker assaulted in Murshidabad; alleges TMC leaders' involvement.
- Allegations of police inaction and CCTV footage deletion follow attack.
- BJP leader attacked in Malda; party blames TMC workers.
- TMC denies involvement in Malda assault incident.
West Bengal Elections 2026: Fresh allegations of post-poll violence have surfaced from West Bengal, with incidents reported in Murshidabad and Malda, intensifying political tensions in the state.
In Murshidabad’s Islampur police station area, a CPI(M) booth agent, Ruhul Amin, was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday night at a tea stall in Lochanpur under Booth No. 40. According to the complaint, a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, led by a local area president, attacked him in public and issued death threats, reported ABP Ananda.
CPI(M) Alleges Assault, Police Inaction
Family members reportedly rushed to the spot and rescued Amin later that night. CPI(M) leaders have alleged that despite filing a police complaint, no immediate action was taken. They also claimed that a video was circulated suggesting that police denied any incident.
The situation escalated after the CPI(M) candidate from the Raninagar विधानसभा constituency submitted a written complaint to the district Superintendent of Police. Following this, police reportedly visited the location.
There are also allegations that portions of CCTV footage from the tea stall were deleted, further fuelling controversy. The incident has reportedly caused discomfort for the ruling TMC, though no official response was detailed.
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BJP Leader Attacked in Malda, Party Blames TMC
In a separate incident on Thursday afternoon, a BJP mandal president, Mahananda Mondal, was allegedly attacked in Malda’s Ratua area.
According to the complaint, TMC workers blocked his path in Uttar Balupur, near Mahanandatola, and assaulted him with bricks. He was later admitted to Malda Medical College for treatment.
BJP’s North Malda president Khagen Murmu visited the injured leader and claimed that Mondal had been receiving threats even before the polls.
Murmu alleged, “TMC could not carry out violence during the elections due to the presence of central forces. Now they are targeting our mandal president through violence.” He added that the matter has been reported to the police.
The Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations related to the Malda incident.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the recent allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal?
What happened to the CPI(M) booth agent in Murshidabad?
A CPI(M) booth agent in Murshidabad was allegedly assaulted and threatened by TMC leaders. A police complaint was filed, but the CPI(M) alleges inaction.
What allegations have been made regarding the Murshidabad incident?
Allegations include assault, death threats, police inaction, and the deletion of CCTV footage from the tea stall where the incident occurred.
What incident occurred in Malda involving a BJP leader?
A BJP mandal president was allegedly attacked with bricks by TMC workers in Malda. The injured leader was admitted to a hospital for treatment.
What is the TMC's response to the Malda incident?
The Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations related to the Malda incident.