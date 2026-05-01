Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CPI(M) worker assaulted in Murshidabad; alleges TMC leaders' involvement.

Allegations of police inaction and CCTV footage deletion follow attack.

BJP leader attacked in Malda; party blames TMC workers.

TMC denies involvement in Malda assault incident.

West Bengal Elections 2026: Fresh allegations of post-poll violence have surfaced from West Bengal, with incidents reported in Murshidabad and Malda, intensifying political tensions in the state.

In Murshidabad’s Islampur police station area, a CPI(M) booth agent, Ruhul Amin, was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday night at a tea stall in Lochanpur under Booth No. 40. According to the complaint, a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, led by a local area president, attacked him in public and issued death threats, reported ABP Ananda.

CPI(M) Alleges Assault, Police Inaction

Family members reportedly rushed to the spot and rescued Amin later that night. CPI(M) leaders have alleged that despite filing a police complaint, no immediate action was taken. They also claimed that a video was circulated suggesting that police denied any incident.

The situation escalated after the CPI(M) candidate from the Raninagar विधानसभा constituency submitted a written complaint to the district Superintendent of Police. Following this, police reportedly visited the location.

There are also allegations that portions of CCTV footage from the tea stall were deleted, further fuelling controversy. The incident has reportedly caused discomfort for the ruling TMC, though no official response was detailed.

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BJP Leader Attacked in Malda, Party Blames TMC

In a separate incident on Thursday afternoon, a BJP mandal president, Mahananda Mondal, was allegedly attacked in Malda’s Ratua area.

According to the complaint, TMC workers blocked his path in Uttar Balupur, near Mahanandatola, and assaulted him with bricks. He was later admitted to Malda Medical College for treatment.

BJP’s North Malda president Khagen Murmu visited the injured leader and claimed that Mondal had been receiving threats even before the polls.

Murmu alleged, “TMC could not carry out violence during the elections due to the presence of central forces. Now they are targeting our mandal president through violence.” He added that the matter has been reported to the police.

The Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations related to the Malda incident.

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