Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP candidate Kalita Maji filed nomination, declared financial status.

Maji, a maid, and husband are daily wage labourers.

She has savings, insurance, but no car or loans.

Kalita Maji, a BJP candidate from the Aushgram Assembly constituency in East Burdwan, has filed her nomination, revealing detailed information about her financial status, assets and background in her affidavit.

Maji, whose husband Subrata Maji is a daily wage worker, works as a maid. She had contested the previous Assembly elections as the BJP’s candidate but did not secure a win. The party has once again fielded her in the constituency.

Savings And Bank Deposits

According to her affidavit, Maji has Rs 5,000 in cash. She holds a joint account with Chandranath Banerjee in the Bank of Baroda, with a balance of Rs 43,543.15.

She also has a joint account with her husband in Indian Bank, which contains over Rs 83,000. Another account in Indian Bank has Rs 23,000, while Rs 1,010 is deposited in Bank of India.

Her husband has Rs 5,000 in cash. Additionally, Rs 15,412.46 is held in an account of ‘Dependent-1’ in the State Bank of India.

Insurance And Investments

Maji has two life insurance policies with premiums of Rs 556 and Rs 5,042. Her husband also holds an LIC policy with a premium of Rs 5,217, while ‘Dependent-1’ has a policy with a premium of Rs 3,464.

No Car, No Loans

In her affidavit, Maji stated that she does not own a car and has no loans from any bank or financial institution.

Source Of Income And Education

Maji has declared that she works as a maid, while her husband earns as a daily wage labourer. Her educational qualification is listed as home education.

Criminal Cases

The BJP candidate has two criminal cases registered against her, though no charges have been framed so far.

Movable Assets

Her total movable assets are valued at Rs 1,61,216.11. Her husband has movable assets worth Rs 10,217, along with an additional Rs 3 lakh in movable property. The movable assets of ‘Dependent-1’ stand at Rs 18,876.46.

Maji has stated that she does not possess any jewellery or other valuables.