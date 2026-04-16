Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections 2026: From Maid To Candidate - Kalita Maji’s Affidavit Reveals Striking Simplicity

West Bengal Elections 2026: From Maid To Candidate - Kalita Maji’s Affidavit Reveals Striking Simplicity

She had contested the previous Assembly elections as the BJP’s candidate but did not secure a win. The party has once again fielded her in the constituency.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP candidate Kalita Maji filed nomination, declared financial status.
  • Maji, a maid, and husband are daily wage labourers.
  • She has savings, insurance, but no car or loans.

Kalita Maji, a BJP candidate from the Aushgram Assembly constituency in East Burdwan, has filed her nomination, revealing detailed information about her financial status, assets and background in her affidavit.

Maji, whose husband Subrata Maji is a daily wage worker, works as a maid. She had contested the previous Assembly elections as the BJP’s candidate but did not secure a win. The party has once again fielded her in the constituency.

Savings And Bank Deposits

According to her affidavit, Maji has Rs 5,000 in cash. She holds a joint account with Chandranath Banerjee in the Bank of Baroda, with a balance of Rs 43,543.15.

She also has a joint account with her husband in Indian Bank, which contains over Rs 83,000. Another account in Indian Bank has Rs 23,000, while Rs 1,010 is deposited in Bank of India.

Her husband has Rs 5,000 in cash. Additionally, Rs 15,412.46 is held in an account of ‘Dependent-1’ in the State Bank of India.

Insurance And Investments

Maji has two life insurance policies with premiums of Rs 556 and Rs 5,042. Her husband also holds an LIC policy with a premium of Rs 5,217, while ‘Dependent-1’ has a policy with a premium of Rs 3,464.

No Car, No Loans

In her affidavit, Maji stated that she does not own a car and has no loans from any bank or financial institution.

Source Of Income And Education

Maji has declared that she works as a maid, while her husband earns as a daily wage labourer. Her educational qualification is listed as home education.

Criminal Cases

The BJP candidate has two criminal cases registered against her, though no charges have been framed so far.

Movable Assets

Her total movable assets are valued at Rs 1,61,216.11. Her husband has movable assets worth Rs 10,217, along with an additional Rs 3 lakh in movable property. The movable assets of ‘Dependent-1’ stand at Rs 18,876.46.

Maji has stated that she does not possess any jewellery or other valuables.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kalita Maji and what is her profession?

Kalita Maji is a BJP candidate for the Aushgram Assembly constituency. She works as a maid, and her husband is a daily wage worker.

What are Kalita Maji's declared savings and bank deposits?

Maji has Rs 5,000 in cash. She holds several joint accounts with her husband and another individual, with balances totaling over Rs 150,000.

Does Kalita Maji own a car or have any loans?

No, Kalita Maji stated in her affidavit that she does not own a car and has no loans from any bank or financial institution.

What is Kalita Maji's educational qualification?

Kalita Maji's educational qualification is listed as home education in her affidavit.

Does Kalita Maji have any criminal cases against her?

Yes, Kalita Maji has two criminal cases registered against her, although no charges have been framed yet.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP WEst Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026 West Bengal Elections 2026 Election Corner Kalita Maji
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
West Bengal Elections 2026: From Maid To Candidate - Kalita Maji’s Affidavit Reveals Striking Simplicity
West Bengal Elections 2026: From Maid To Candidate - Kalita Maji’s Affidavit Reveals Striking Simplicity
Election
SC Gives Big Poll Relief: Conditional Voting Rights For Undertrial Voters - Check Eligibility
SC Gives Big Poll Relief: Conditional Voting Rights For Undertrial Voters - Check Eligibility
Election
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Download Your Voter Slip Online In Minutes
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Download Your Voter Slip Online In Minutes
Election
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Stalin Eyes 4th Win In Kolathur As AIADMK, TVK Mount Challenge
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Stalin Eyes 4th Win In Kolathur As AIADMK, TVK Mount Challenge
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Needs To Talk Tibet With China
Opinion
Embed widget