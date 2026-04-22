West Bengal Elections 2026: EC Releases Supplementary Voter List, Clears Who Can Vote Tomorrow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EC clarifies voter eligibility for first phase polling.

Tribunal-cleared voters included in supplementary list.

Supreme Court directed tribunal clearance up to 48 hours.

Over 9 million names deleted in voter list revision.

West Bengal Assembly Elctions 2026: The Election Commission has clarified which among the pending or under-review voters will be eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of polling tomorrow. In the early hours, the Commission released the first phase of the supplementary list of such voters whose cases have been resolved through tribunals.

The supplementary list has been published following directions from the Supreme Court. Both the inclusion and deletion lists have been uploaded on the Election Commission’s official website. For polling booths where tribunal decisions are still pending, the website clearly indicates the status upon clicking.

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As per the list released on April 6, a total of 2,716,393 voters were under review. Now, only those whose names have been cleared and included in the updated supplementary list will be allowed to vote in the first phase.

The Election Commission released the updated list after tribunal decisions were finalised late at night, in compliance with Supreme Court orders. The list is accessible online, allowing voters to check their status easily.

On May 16, the Supreme Court, invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, directed that voters who receive tribunal clearance up to 48 hours before polling should be allowed to vote. Accordingly, those cleared by tribunals till April 21 will be eligible to vote in the first phase on April 23. Similarly, voters cleared till April 27 will be allowed to vote in the second phase on April 29.

SIR In Bengal

Following the start of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process in the state, an enumeration exercise was conducted for nearly a month. A draft voter list released on December 16 last year saw 5,820,899 names removed. Later, in the revised final list published on February 28, another 546,053 names were deleted. This brought the total number of deletions to 6,366,952.

Subsequently, the supplementary list released on April 6 included 2,716,393 voters under review. As a result, the total number of deleted names across all stages has reached 9,083,345.

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