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HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections 2026: EC Releases Supplementary Voter List, Clears Who Can Vote Tomorrow

West Bengal Elections 2026: EC Releases Supplementary Voter List, Clears Who Can Vote Tomorrow

Supreme Court earlier invoked its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and directed that voters who receive tribunal clearance up to 48 hours before polling should be allowed to vote.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EC clarifies voter eligibility for first phase polling.
  • Tribunal-cleared voters included in supplementary list.
  • Supreme Court directed tribunal clearance up to 48 hours.
  • Over 9 million names deleted in voter list revision.

West Bengal Assembly Elctions 2026: The Election Commission has clarified which among the pending or under-review voters will be eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of polling tomorrow. In the early hours, the Commission released the first phase of the supplementary list of such voters whose cases have been resolved through tribunals.

The supplementary list has been published following directions from the Supreme Court. Both the inclusion and deletion lists have been uploaded on the Election Commission’s official website. For polling booths where tribunal decisions are still pending, the website clearly indicates the status upon clicking.

Also Read: Bengal Elections: Poll Tension Rises As Youth’s Death Fuels CPM-TMC Face-Off Before Voting

As per the list released on April 6, a total of 2,716,393 voters were under review. Now, only those whose names have been cleared and included in the updated supplementary list will be allowed to vote in the first phase.

The Election Commission released the updated list after tribunal decisions were finalised late at night, in compliance with Supreme Court orders. The list is accessible online, allowing voters to check their status easily.

On May 16, the Supreme Court, invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, directed that voters who receive tribunal clearance up to 48 hours before polling should be allowed to vote. Accordingly, those cleared by tribunals till April 21 will be eligible to vote in the first phase on April 23. Similarly, voters cleared till April 27 will be allowed to vote in the second phase on April 29.

SIR In Bengal

Following the start of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process in the state, an enumeration exercise was conducted for nearly a month. A draft voter list released on December 16 last year saw 5,820,899 names removed. Later, in the revised final list published on February 28, another 546,053 names were deleted. This brought the total number of deletions to 6,366,952.

Subsequently, the supplementary list released on April 6 included 2,716,393 voters under review. As a result, the total number of deleted names across all stages has reached 9,083,345.

Also Read: Bengal Election 2026: From Liquor Ban To Bike Restrictions, Know Key Rules Ahead Of Voting

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible to vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections?

Only voters whose names have been cleared and included in the updated supplementary list are eligible. Tribunal decisions for these voters were finalized late at night.

When were voters cleared by tribunals eligible to vote in the first phase?

Voters cleared by tribunals up to April 21 will be eligible to vote in the first phase on April 23.

How many voters were initially under review before the supplementary list was released?

A total of 2,716,393 voters were under review before the supplementary list was published on April 6.

Where can I check the status of my voter eligibility?

The inclusion and deletion lists, along with the supplementary list, are uploaded on the Election Commission's official website. You can check your status there.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal SIR Elections 2026 Election Corner Voter List Bengal Bengal Phase 1
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