Bengal Elections: Poll Tension Rises As Youth’s Death Fuels CPM-TMC Face-Off Before Voting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man found disoriented, collapses; dies at hospital.

Parties claim affiliation with deceased, deny political motive.

Family alleges murder; injury marks suggest struggle.

Police investigate cause of death amid election tension.

The death of a 25-year-old man in West Bengal’s Islampur, just two days before voting, has triggered a political storm, with rival parties trading claims over his affiliation while police probe the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The deceased, identified as Nur Azam, was a resident of Nehalpur in Islampur. According to his family, he had been missing since Monday morning. He reportedly returned home later in the day in a disoriented state, speaking incoherently and damaging property inside the house. Soon after, he collapsed and was rushed to Islampur hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to ABP Ananda.

Conflicting Claims Over Political Links

The incident has led to confusion and political sparring over Azam’s alleged affiliations. The CPI(M) claimed he was associated with the party and had even accompanied its candidate Sami Khan during nomination filing, as per the report. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Kanaiyalal Agarwal asserted that Azam served as a Booth Level Agent (BLA-2) for his party, while maintaining that the death was not politically motivated.

Adding another layer to the uncertainty, a member of the victim’s family denied any political links, alleging instead that he was killed due to personal enmity.

Injury Marks, Cause of Death Under Investigation

Police sources said multiple injury marks were found on the body, suggesting a possible struggle. However, the exact cause of death remains unclear and is currently under investigation.

An official complaint lodged by the family names several unidentified individuals, though police said no political affiliation has been established so far.

Family Alleges Murder

The family has alleged foul play, with Azam’s mother claiming her son was murdered. His brother said Azam appeared to have been subjected to severe assault or possibly injected with a harmful substance, describing his behaviour before collapse as erratic and unusual.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

With the West Bengal elections approaching, the incident has heightened tensions in the region. CPI(M) candidate Sami Khan alleged that Azam had faced pressure earlier to distance himself from political activities, hinting at possible involvement of the ruling party.

Rejecting the charge, TMC candidate Agarwal said attempts were being made to politicise the death, reiterating that there was no political angle to the incident.