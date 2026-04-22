Nur Azam, a 25-year-old man, collapsed and died in Islampur after returning home disoriented and damaging property. Doctors declared him dead at the hospital.
Bengal Elections: Poll Tension Rises As Youth’s Death Fuels CPM-TMC Face-Off Before Voting
West Bengal elections 2026: While CPI(M) and TMC both claim he was linked to their parties, his family denies any political ties and alleges murder due to personal enmity.
- Man found disoriented, collapses; dies at hospital.
- Parties claim affiliation with deceased, deny political motive.
- Family alleges murder; injury marks suggest struggle.
- Police investigate cause of death amid election tension.
The death of a 25-year-old man in West Bengal’s Islampur, just two days before voting, has triggered a political storm, with rival parties trading claims over his affiliation while police probe the circumstances surrounding his demise.
The deceased, identified as Nur Azam, was a resident of Nehalpur in Islampur. According to his family, he had been missing since Monday morning. He reportedly returned home later in the day in a disoriented state, speaking incoherently and damaging property inside the house. Soon after, he collapsed and was rushed to Islampur hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to ABP Ananda.
Conflicting Claims Over Political Links
The incident has led to confusion and political sparring over Azam’s alleged affiliations. The CPI(M) claimed he was associated with the party and had even accompanied its candidate Sami Khan during nomination filing, as per the report. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Kanaiyalal Agarwal asserted that Azam served as a Booth Level Agent (BLA-2) for his party, while maintaining that the death was not politically motivated.
Adding another layer to the uncertainty, a member of the victim’s family denied any political links, alleging instead that he was killed due to personal enmity.
Injury Marks, Cause of Death Under Investigation
Police sources said multiple injury marks were found on the body, suggesting a possible struggle. However, the exact cause of death remains unclear and is currently under investigation.
An official complaint lodged by the family names several unidentified individuals, though police said no political affiliation has been established so far.
Family Alleges Murder
The family has alleged foul play, with Azam’s mother claiming her son was murdered. His brother said Azam appeared to have been subjected to severe assault or possibly injected with a harmful substance, describing his behaviour before collapse as erratic and unusual.
Political Blame Game Intensifies
With the West Bengal elections approaching, the incident has heightened tensions in the region. CPI(M) candidate Sami Khan alleged that Azam had faced pressure earlier to distance himself from political activities, hinting at possible involvement of the ruling party.
Rejecting the charge, TMC candidate Agarwal said attempts were being made to politicise the death, reiterating that there was no political angle to the incident.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Nur Azam in Islampur?
What are the conflicting claims regarding Nur Azam's political affiliations?
The CPI(M) claims Azam was associated with their party. The TMC candidate states Azam was a Booth Level Agent for his party. A family member denied any political links, citing personal enmity.
What do the police say about Nur Azam's death?
Police are investigating the circumstances of his death, noting multiple injury marks on the body. The exact cause of death is currently unclear and no political affiliation has been established.
Does the family believe Nur Azam's death was politically motivated?
The family alleges foul play and that Azam was murdered, possibly due to personal enmity. His brother suggested a severe assault or a harmful injection.