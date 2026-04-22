Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionBengal Elections: Poll Tension Rises As Youth’s Death Fuels CPM-TMC Face-Off Before Voting

Bengal Elections: Poll Tension Rises As Youth’s Death Fuels CPM-TMC Face-Off Before Voting

West Bengal elections 2026: While CPI(M) and TMC both claim he was linked to their parties, his family denies any political ties and alleges murder due to personal enmity.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man found disoriented, collapses; dies at hospital.
  • Parties claim affiliation with deceased, deny political motive.
  • Family alleges murder; injury marks suggest struggle.
  • Police investigate cause of death amid election tension.

The death of a 25-year-old man in West Bengal’s Islampur, just two days before voting, has triggered a political storm, with rival parties trading claims over his affiliation while police probe the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The deceased, identified as Nur Azam, was a resident of Nehalpur in Islampur. According to his family, he had been missing since Monday morning. He reportedly returned home later in the day in a disoriented state, speaking incoherently and damaging property inside the house. Soon after, he collapsed and was rushed to Islampur hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to ABP Ananda. 

Conflicting Claims Over Political Links

The incident has led to confusion and political sparring over Azam’s alleged affiliations. The CPI(M) claimed he was associated with the party and had even accompanied its candidate Sami Khan during nomination filing, as per the report. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Kanaiyalal Agarwal asserted that Azam served as a Booth Level Agent (BLA-2) for his party, while maintaining that the death was not politically motivated.

Adding another layer to the uncertainty, a member of the victim’s family denied any political links, alleging instead that he was killed due to personal enmity.

Injury Marks, Cause of Death Under Investigation

Police sources said multiple injury marks were found on the body, suggesting a possible struggle. However, the exact cause of death remains unclear and is currently under investigation.

An official complaint lodged by the family names several unidentified individuals, though police said no political affiliation has been established so far.

Family Alleges Murder

The family has alleged foul play, with Azam’s mother claiming her son was murdered. His brother said Azam appeared to have been subjected to severe assault or possibly injected with a harmful substance, describing his behaviour before collapse as erratic and unusual.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

With the West Bengal elections approaching, the incident has heightened tensions in the region. CPI(M) candidate Sami Khan alleged that Azam had faced pressure earlier to distance himself from political activities, hinting at possible involvement of the ruling party.

Rejecting the charge, TMC candidate Agarwal said attempts were being made to politicise the death, reiterating that there was no political angle to the incident.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Nur Azam in Islampur?

Nur Azam, a 25-year-old man, collapsed and died in Islampur after returning home disoriented and damaging property. Doctors declared him dead at the hospital.

What are the conflicting claims regarding Nur Azam's political affiliations?

The CPI(M) claims Azam was associated with their party. The TMC candidate states Azam was a Booth Level Agent for his party. A family member denied any political links, citing personal enmity.

What do the police say about Nur Azam's death?

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death, noting multiple injury marks on the body. The exact cause of death is currently unclear and no political affiliation has been established.

Does the family believe Nur Azam's death was politically motivated?

The family alleges foul play and that Azam was murdered, possibly due to personal enmity. His brother suggested a severe assault or a harmful injection.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
West Bengal Elections 2026: EC Releases Supplementary Voter List, Clears Who Can Vote Tomorrow
West Bengal Elections 2026: EC Releases Supplementary Voter List, Clears Who Can Vote Tomorrow
Election
Bengal Elections: Poll Tension Rises As Youth’s Death Fuels CPM-TMC Face-Off Before Voting
Bengal Elections: Poll Tension Rises As Youth’s Death Fuels CPM-TMC Face-Off Before Voting
Election
Bengal Election 2026: From Liquor Ban To Bike Restrictions, Know Key Rules Ahead Of Voting
Bengal Election 2026: From Liquor Ban To Bike Restrictions, Know Key Rules Ahead Of Voting
Election
‘Congress Brought Shame To Nation’: Amit Shah Slams Kharge Over PM ‘Terrorist’ Remark
‘Congress Brought Shame To Nation’: Amit Shah Slams Kharge Over PM ‘Terrorist’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

STALEMATE: Islamabad Peace Summit Fails as Iranian Delegation Boycotts Talks
CEASEFIRE: Trump Extends Halt on Strikes Following Pakistan’s Diplomatic Intervention
ACCIDENT: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Industrial Waste Plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh
IRANIAN REJECTION: CEASEFIRE LABELED A
Breaking News: Trump Extends Ceasfire Following Pakistan’S Appeal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget