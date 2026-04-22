Bengal Election 2026: From Liquor Ban To Bike Restrictions, Know Key Rules Ahead Of Voting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alcohol sales banned during West Bengal's two-phase elections.

Motorcycle movement restricted to prevent election malpractice.

Tourists asked to leave Digha to control movement.

Voting for 152 constituencies starts April 23.

Bengal Election Restriction Ahead Of Voting 2026: As West Bengal gears up for its two-phase Assembly elections, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer has rolled out sweeping restrictions aimed at ensuring peaceful and transparent polling. The first phase of campaigning concluded on Tuesday, with political discourse dominated by contentious issues such as dietary practices, cross-border infiltration, the uniform civil code, and revisions to electoral rolls.

Liquor Ban Spans Both Phases Of Voting

Among the most stringent measures is a comprehensive ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol. In districts going to polls in the first phase, the restriction began on Monday and will remain in force until midnight on April 23, the day voting takes place. For the second phase, the prohibition resumes from 6 p.m. on April 25 and continues until midnight on April 29, creating an overlap between the two phases, as per reports.

Additionally, alcohol sales will remain suspended on May 4, when counting of votes is scheduled. While alcohol consumption is often viewed conservatively in several parts of the state, political parties are unlikely to foreground the issue in their campaigns. In fact, a senior leader from the All India Trinamool Congress remarked that the restriction could inadvertently work in their favour among sections of voters who consume alcohol.

Two-Wheeler Movement Curtailed To Prevent Malpractice

The Election Commission of India has also imposed tight controls on motorcycle usage, citing concerns over their misuse in electoral malpractices. Authorities noted that bikes are often used to transport cash or liquor through narrow routes, bypassing security checks, and sometimes to intimidate voters.

Under the new guidelines, bike rallies are completely prohibited. Night-time movement of motorcycles has been banned, and carrying pillion riders during the day is largely disallowed. Exceptions have been made only for essential needs such as medical emergencies, school travel, and family-related obligations. On polling day, however, limited relaxation will permit pillion riding between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to facilitate voters.

Tourists Asked To Leave Digha

In a move aimed at preventing overcrowding and possible misuse of tourist inflow, authorities have directed visitors to vacate Digha, one of the state’s most popular coastal destinations. Hotels in Purba Medinipur district have been instructed not to accept bookings from outsiders during the election period.

These steps are intended to reduce non-essential movement and maintain tighter control over the region during polling.

High Stakes Voting To Begin On April 23

The first phase of voting is scheduled for April 23, covering 152 constituencies across northern districts and parts of southern Bengal. According to official figures, around 3.60 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.84 crore men, 1.75 crore women, and 465 individuals from the third gender category.

With heightened security and strict enforcement measures in place, authorities are aiming to conduct the elections smoothly while minimizing any disruptions or irregularities.