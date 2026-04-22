ABP Exclusive | Amit Shah Takes Swipe At Mamata, Says ‘She Hears Only Loud Voices’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Home Minister Amit Shah confident BJP will win Bengal.

Shah claims Mamata Banerjee ignores public's voice.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that change in West Bengal is inevitable and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the Assembly elections, with results due on May 4.

Speaking exclusively to ABP News, Shah said the Bengal public is ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party workers to defeat Mamata Banerjee. He also claimed that Chief Minister Banerjee is no longer listening to the voice of the people.

When asked about the West bengal's CM statement over the fight against alliance pof BJP and the Election Commission, Shah said that none of the other state complained about it but it is only Didi (Mamata Banerjee) who have to complain about it.

“In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where we are not in power, no such allegations have been made. Even in Assam, the Congress has not levelled these charges. Only Mamata Banerjee is making these claims,” Shah said.

He further criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister, stating that she is no longer listening to the voice of the people. “Mamata Banerjee is not able to hear the voice of the people. I am making her hear the voice of the people of Bengal. She seems to hear only loud voices, so I told her to listen carefully—there is nothing wrong with that. Everyone should listen with open ears. Mamata Banerjee can see her defeat,” he added.

Shah also said that if the BJP comes to power in the state, its priority would be to stop infiltration and take action against infiltrators.

He added, “Infiltrators cannot be allowed to stay in this country. Issuing Aadhaar cards, facilitating panchayat registrations, allowing infiltrators to settle in villages, and not fencing border areas—after doing all this, Mamata Banerjee says we should stop infiltration. This is like tying someone’s hands, throwing them into the sea, and asking them to swim out—it is not possible."

"I want to tell voters across the country that when we came to power in Tripura, infiltration stopped. It stopped in Assam as well. Similarly, once our government is formed in Bengal on May 5, infiltration will be stopped there too.”

Talking about the women's safety in West Bengal, Amit Shah recalled the Mamata's women should return home by 7pm statement and gave a message to all women that after BJP form the government in the state, the 12 year old girls can go on the streets and ride scooty and no "gunda" (thugs) will raise theirn eyes.