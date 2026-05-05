What Did BJP Promise In Its Poll Manifesto In West Bengal?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a landmark victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, reshaping the state’s political narrative. According to final figures from the Election Commission of India, the party has comfortably crossed the majority mark, defeating the Trinamool Congress by a significant margin.

This result marks a historic breakthrough for the BJP in a state where such an outcome once seemed unlikely. With the verdict now clear, focus has shifted to the key promises outlined in the party’s election manifesto that resonated strongly with voters.

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BJP’s Sankalp Patra: Strategy That Delivered Results

The party’s vision document for West Bengal was released on April 10 by senior leader Amit Shah. The Sankalp Patra combined governance reforms, welfare measures, and cultural messaging, while strongly criticising the administration led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Among the major commitments was the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code within six months. The leadership also promised that a "son of Bengal" would take charge as chief minister and spoke about establishing a governance model described as 'Ram Rajya".

Strong Focus on Law, Order and Border Security

Law and order were prominently featured in the BJP’s campaign narrative. The manifesto proposed strict action against "love jihad" and "land jihad", alongside assurances of protecting religious freedom.

The party also outlined a tough stance on illegal infiltration, proposing a "detect, delete, and deport" policy. Plans to seal borders, curb smuggling, and remove encroachments were highlighted as priorities.

Further, the manifesto committed to accelerating border infrastructure, including fencing and enhanced patrolling through modern techniques.

Welfare Promises for Women and Youth

Welfare initiatives played a key role in the BJP’s outreach. The party promised ₹3,000 financial assistance for women, free bus travel, and 33 per cent reservation in state government jobs.

Additional measures included the creation of women-focused police units, such as the "Durga Suraksha Squad", and the establishment of dedicated women’s police departments at the block level.

For young people, the manifesto promised monthly financial support and additional assistance for competitive exam preparation, aiming to address unemployment concerns.

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Jobs, Development and Governance Reforms

Economic growth and employment generation were central to the BJP’s agenda. The party pledged large-scale job creation, expansion of startup networks, and support for self-employment initiatives.

Administrative reforms included implementing the 7th Pay Commission, clearing pending Dearness Allowance dues, and offering relief to candidates affected by recruitment controversies.

Infrastructure development also featured prominently, with proposals for ports, townships, healthcare facilities, and long-term urban planning to boost growth. Tourism development in Darjeeling and a broader plan to transform Kolkata into a globally recognised city were also highlighted.