Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leaders meet in Delhi for CM selection discussions.

UDF won 102 seats, but CM choice remains undecided.

Three senior leaders are frontrunners for chief minister.

Delay causes anxiety among UDF allies and cadres.

Kerala CM Race: The Congress leadership has stepped up consultations over the selection of Kerala’s next chief minister, summoning several senior party veterans and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidents to New Delhi on Tuesday. The move comes amid continuing uncertainty over who will lead the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government after the alliance’s emphatic victory in the April 9 Assembly elections.

The Congress-led UDF secured a commanding mandate, winning 102 out of 140 seats, but the party has yet to announce its chief ministerial face even a week after the results.

Senior Leaders Called For Key Discussions

Among those invited for consultations are former KPCC presidents MM Hassan, VM Sudheeran, Mullappally Ramachandran and K Muraleedharan, besides Kannur MP K. Sudhakaran. Veteran Congress leader AK Antony is also expected to participate in the discussions with the party high command.

Sudheeran confirmed that he would travel to Delhi for the meeting and said the invitation had come unexpectedly. He stated that he was ready to offer his assessment of the political situation in Kerala.

The fresh round of deliberations follows a high-level meeting held on Saturday at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi, KPCC president Sunny Joseph, organisational general secretary K. C. Venugopal, and senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala and V. D. Satheesan.

Despite extensive discussions, the leadership refrained from making an announcement, indicating that consensus within the party remains elusive.

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Three Leaders Continue To Lead The Race

The race for the chief minister’s post has largely narrowed down to three senior Congress figures — Ramesh Chennithala, K. C. Venugopal and V. D. Satheesan.

Venugopal is understood to have strong backing within the central leadership and is believed to enjoy the support of more than 40 newly elected MLAs. Satheesan, on the other hand, is seen as a popular figure among grassroots workers in Kerala, though public campaigns backing his candidature are said to have complicated matters internally.

Chennithala, a veteran with significant administrative and organisational experience, also remains firmly in contention as the Congress attempts to strike a balance between state-level equations and national leadership preferences.

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Delay Sparks Anxiety Within UDF Camp

To assess the mood among legislators, the Congress earlier deputed observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik to hold discussions with newly elected MLAs. Sources indicate that a majority of legislators expressed support for Venugopal during the consultations.

All MLAs have reportedly signed a resolution authorising the party high command to take the final call on leadership.

Meanwhile, the delay in announcing the chief minister has begun to create unease within sections of the UDF. K. Muraleedharan, who won from Vattiyoorkavu, hinted that a decision may emerge within the next 48 hours and acknowledged concerns among party cadres over the prolonged suspense.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major UDF ally that won 22 seats, has also conveyed dissatisfaction over the delay, increasing pressure on the Congress leadership to finalise its decision quickly.