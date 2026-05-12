Tamil Nadu politics may be headed for a major realignment, with the AIADMK reportedly facing an internal split. This follows the recent Assembly elections and the oath-taking of C Joseph Vijay as Chief Minister.
AIADMK On Verge Of Split? Major Political Twist Likely Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test
A section of the AIADMK may vote in support of the Vijay-led government, a move that could significantly alter Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.
Tamil Nadu politics may be headed for a major realignment, with the AIADMK reportedly staring at an internal split amid dramatic post-election developments in the state.
The political buzz comes shortly after C Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister following a fractured mandate in the Assembly elections. Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the majority mark, forcing it to seek support from other parties and independent MLAs to form the government.
AIADMK And The Floor Test
According to sources, a faction within the AIADMK led by CV Shanmugam, SP Velumani and C Vijayabaskar is now reportedly inclined towards backing the TVK government.
Sources claimed that during the floor test scheduled in the Assembly on Tuesday, the group may vote in support of the Vijay-led government, a move that could significantly alter Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.
The developments have intensified speculation about a possible split within the AIADMK, which has witnessed persistent factional tensions in recent years.
Cabinet Berths Likely In New Political Arrangement
Sources further suggested that under a possible new political understanding, leaders from the CV Shanmugam camp could be
accommodated in the state cabinet. However, neither the AIADMK leadership nor the TVK government has officially confirmed the reported political negotiations so far.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is happening in Tamil Nadu politics?
Which party emerged as the single largest party in the elections?
C Joseph Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections. However, they did not secure a majority.
Is there a potential split within the AIADMK?
Yes, a faction within the AIADMK, reportedly led by CV Shanmugam, SP Velumani, and C Vijayabaskar, is inclined towards backing the new TVK government, suggesting a possible split.
Could leaders from the AIADMK faction join the new government?
Sources suggest that leaders from the CV Shanmugam camp might be accommodated in the state cabinet under a new political understanding. However, this is not officially confirmed.