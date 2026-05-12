AIADMK On Verge Of Split? Major Political Twist Likely Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test

Tamil Nadu politics may be headed for a major realignment, with the AIADMK reportedly staring at an internal split amid dramatic post-election developments in the state.

The political buzz comes shortly after C Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister following a fractured mandate in the Assembly elections. Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the majority mark, forcing it to seek support from other parties and independent MLAs to form the government.

AIADMK And The Floor Test

According to sources, a faction within the AIADMK led by CV Shanmugam, SP Velumani and C Vijayabaskar is now reportedly inclined towards backing the TVK government.

Sources claimed that during the floor test scheduled in the Assembly on Tuesday, the group may vote in support of the Vijay-led government, a move that could significantly alter Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

The developments have intensified speculation about a possible split within the AIADMK, which has witnessed persistent factional tensions in recent years.

Cabinet Berths Likely In New Political Arrangement

Sources further suggested that under a possible new political understanding, leaders from the CV Shanmugam camp could be

accommodated in the state cabinet. However, neither the AIADMK leadership nor the TVK government has officially confirmed the reported political negotiations so far.