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HomeElectionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Railways Runs Special Mumbai-Howrah Trains, Check Dates

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Railways Runs Special Mumbai-Howrah Trains, Check Dates

West Bengal: The Railways has also stated that these trains will help manage the increased passenger load during the summer vacation period.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 10:58 AM (IST)

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Ministry of Railways has announced two additional special trains between Mumbai and Howrah (Kolkata). These trains will operate from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla, Mumbai, under Central Railway.

The special services are primarily aimed at facilitating migrant workers from West Bengal who are employed in Mumbai, enabling them to travel home to cast their votes during the elections. However, the Railways has also stated that these trains will help manage the increased passenger load during the summer vacation period.

Special Train Schedule

Train No. 01145 (LTT–Howrah Special): Will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8:15 pm on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, and reach Howrah at 6:00 am on Thursday, April 16.

Train No. 01146 (Howrah–LTT Special): Will depart from Howrah at 2:45 pm on Thursday, April 16, and arrive at LTT at 11:45 pm on Friday, April 17.

Halts En Route

Both trains will halt at 17 stations, including Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusawal, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur, and Santragachi.

The trains will have a mix of coaches, including two AC 2-tier coaches, nine AC 3-tier coaches, three sleeper class coaches, four general second-class coaches, one second seating-cum-guard brake van, and one generator van.

Reservations for Train No. 01145 will open on Sunday, April 12, at all computerised reservation centres and on the official IRCTC website. Unreserved tickets can be booked through the UTS system at normal fares. Passengers can also use the RailOne app for bookings, while detailed schedules and halt information will be available on the Indian Railways enquiry website and the NTES app.

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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner Mumbai Howrah Trains
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