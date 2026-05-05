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HomeElectionWhen Will Mamata Banerjee Vacate CM House? What Do Rules Say

When Will Mamata Banerjee Vacate CM House? What Do Rules Say

A dramatic political shift has reshaped West Bengal, with the BJP securing a massive mandate and Mamata Banerjee facing a stunning defeat.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 May 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP wins West Bengal election, Mamata Banerjee defeated.
  • Outgoing CM must vacate residence within month.
  • Supreme Court limits former CMs' housing.

The dramatic outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections has triggered a significant political shift, with the BJP securing a sweeping majority and preparing to form the next government. The defeat of incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her stronghold Bhabanipur has emerged as the election’s most striking upset. As power transitions, attention is now turning to administrative protocols-particularly the rules governing how soon a departing Chief Minister must vacate the official residence after losing office.

Power Shift & Electoral Upset

The election results mark a decisive turning point in West Bengal politics. The BJP has, for the first time, crossed the two-thirds majority mark, winning over 200 seats, while the TMC has been reduced to around 80 seats. The most unexpected outcome was the defeat of Mamata Banerjee herself, who lost Bhabanipur by a margin exceeding 15,000 votes to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. This result not only signals a change in government but also initiates formal procedures tied to the transfer of power.

Also Read: ‘Fight Was Against EC, Not BJP’: Mamata Says She Is Ready To Resign

Timeline To Vacate Official Residence

Once the new Chief Minister is sworn in, the outgoing CM is required to vacate the official residence. Typically, this must be done within 15 days to one month of stepping down. In some states, authorities enforce a strict 15-day deadline, although limited extensions-up to a month-may be granted under special circumstances. The exact timeframe depends on administrative discretion and state-specific rules, but prolonged occupation is not permitted.

Supreme Court’s Firm Position

The Supreme Court of India has taken a stringent stance on the issue of government accommodation. In a landmark ruling, it struck down provisions allowing former Chief Ministers to retain official bungalows indefinitely. The court clarified that once out of office, a Chief Minister holds no special entitlement and must vacate the residence within a reasonable period-generally not exceeding two to three months in exceptional cases.

Limits Of A Caretaker CM

During the interim between resignation and the swearing-in of a new government, the outgoing CM functions in a caretaker capacity. This role is restricted to routine governance, with no authority to make major policy decisions or financial commitments. Once the BJP formally appoints its legislative leader and sets a swearing-in date, the process for vacating the residence will begin promptly.

Also Read: Security Relaxed Outside Mamata’s Residence After TMC's Loss; TN Secretariat Rooms Vacated

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections Results
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