Security Relaxed Outside Mamata’s Residence After TMC's Loss; TN Secretariat Rooms Vacated

Tight security arrangements made outside Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Bhabanipur were relaxed by the Kolkata Police on Tuesday, following the party's massive defeat in West Bengal Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, rooms at the Tamil Nadu secretariat were also being vacated after TVK's blockbuster political debut, which prompted MK Stalin's resignation. The photos of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi were removed from the ministers' rooms in the Secretariat.

According to news agency PTI, an advanced automated gate placed in front of Banerjee's Kalighat residence was removed and public entry rules have been eased, making public movement in the area more relaxed.

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The development comes a day after a landmark result in the West Bengal Assembly elections, where the BJP secured 206 seats, well above the majority mark in the 294-member House, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule.

The outcome carried added political weight as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the high-profile Bhabanipur seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, marking a dramatic reversal after early counting trends had favoured her.

According to Election Commission data at midnight, the TMC lagged significantly with 79 seats and was leading in two constituencies.

Vandalism Reported Across Districts

Meanwhile, several offices of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were targeted in incidents of arson and vandalism across West Bengal on Monday, coinciding with celebrations by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers following the party’s emphatic electoral victory.

Police said party offices in areas including Tollygunge and Kasba in Kolkata, as well as Baruipur, Kamarhati and Baranagar in the suburbs, and districts such as Howrah and Baharampur, were attacked by mobs from Monday afternoon onwards.

An official from the Election Commission said reports have been sought from local police authorities regarding the incidents, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in violence and destruction of property, PTI reported.

Historic Mandate Reshapes Bengal Politics

The scale and pace of the BJP’s surge, crossing the halfway mark of 148 seats early in the counting process, signalled more than a routine change in government, pointing instead to a broader political realignment in the state.

For the first time in decades, West Bengal is set to be governed by the same party that holds power at the Centre, a development expected to have far-reaching administrative and political implications.

The victory also marks the BJP’s expansion across eastern India, consolidating its presence in the region and paving the way for its first government in West Bengal.