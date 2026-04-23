Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionVoting Begins In Bengal Phase 1, Tamil Nadu; Bypolls Underway In Maharashtra, Gujarat

Voting Begins In Bengal Phase 1, Tamil Nadu; Bypolls Underway In Maharashtra, Gujarat

In Bengal, around 3.60 crore voters are eligible, as the BJP and TMC battle for dominance. Meanwhile, over 5.73 crore voters in Tamil Nadu will decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in a contest mainly between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led bloc.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 07:23 AM (IST)

Voting began on Thursday morning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections and the single-phase polls in Tamil Nadu, with authorities enforcing stringent security measures across polling stations.

Polling commenced at 7 am after mock exercises were conducted at multiple booths to ensure preparedness for the crucial electoral exercise. The day also marks voting for bypolls in Maharashtra’s Baramati and Rahuri constituencies, as well as Gujarat’s Umreth seat.

Bengal Sees Fierce BJP-TMC Contest

In West Bengal, ballots are being cast across 152 constituencies spanning the northern region and parts of southern districts. The contest has largely revolved around the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), both of which rolled out a slew of promises in a bid to attract voters.

According to Election Commission figures, nearly 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in this phase, including 1.84 crore men, 1.75 crore women and 465 third-gender voters.

Tamil Nadu Witnesses Direct DMK vs AIADMK Battle

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is witnessing polling across all 234 Assembly seats in a single phase. More than 5.73 crore voters are set to determine the fate of 4,023 candidates. The contest is primarily between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking to retain office, while AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is aiming for a return to power after five years.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have intensified surveillance and enforcement actions, including a large-scale crackdown to prevent inducements aimed at influencing voters.

Bypolls Add Local Stakes in Maharashtra, Gujarat

Alongside the Assembly elections, voting is underway for bypolls in Baramati and Rahuri in Maharashtra, and Umreth in Gujarat, adding another layer of political significance to the day.

In Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is contesting amid a wave of sympathy, urging voters to back her as a tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar. The bypoll was necessitated by his death in an air crash on January 28. A total of 23 candidates are in the fray in the Pawar family stronghold.

The Rahuri seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile due to a heart attack in October last year. The contest here features Akshay Kardile from the BJP-led Mahayuti against Govind Mokate of the NCP-SP, representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

In Gujarat’s Umreth constituency in Anand district, the BJP is banking on the legacy of its late MLA, fielding his son in a debut electoral battle against a Congress candidate with strong grassroots connections. The constituency’s political dynamics are shaped significantly by the influence of Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters alongside Patidar dominance.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 06:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election West Bengal Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Urges Voters To Cast Ballots In Record Numbers
PM Modi Urges Bengal, Tamil Nadu To Vote In Record Numbers As Voting Begins
Election
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting: Chennai Gridlock Leaves Voters Struggling To Reach Hometowns
Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting: Chennai Gridlock Leaves Voters Struggling To Reach Hometowns
Election
West Bengal Votes Today: Check Which 152 Constituencies Are Going To Polls
West Bengal Votes Today: Check Which 152 Constituencies Are Going To Polls
Election
Bengal Elections: Bomb Blast On Poll Eve Sparks Panic In Murshidabad; Clashes Reported In Domkal
Bomb Blast On Poll Eve Sparks Panic In Murshidabad; Clashes Reported In Domkal
Advertisement

Videos

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a
Breaking News: Trump’s
STRATEGY: Hit-and-Run at Sea—How Iran's
Middle East conflict: Trump’s Ceasefire Extension Triggered by Iran’s Strategic
Breaking News: Iran Sets Hard Precondition at UN—Lifting of Naval Blockade Required for Future Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget