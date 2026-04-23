Voting Begins In Bengal Phase 1, Tamil Nadu; Bypolls Underway In Maharashtra, Gujarat

Voting began on Thursday morning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections and the single-phase polls in Tamil Nadu, with authorities enforcing stringent security measures across polling stations.

Polling commenced at 7 am after mock exercises were conducted at multiple booths to ensure preparedness for the crucial electoral exercise. The day also marks voting for bypolls in Maharashtra’s Baramati and Rahuri constituencies, as well as Gujarat’s Umreth seat.

Bengal Sees Fierce BJP-TMC Contest

In West Bengal, ballots are being cast across 152 constituencies spanning the northern region and parts of southern districts. The contest has largely revolved around the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), both of which rolled out a slew of promises in a bid to attract voters.

According to Election Commission figures, nearly 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in this phase, including 1.84 crore men, 1.75 crore women and 465 third-gender voters.

Tamil Nadu Witnesses Direct DMK vs AIADMK Battle

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is witnessing polling across all 234 Assembly seats in a single phase. More than 5.73 crore voters are set to determine the fate of 4,023 candidates. The contest is primarily between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking to retain office, while AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is aiming for a return to power after five years.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have intensified surveillance and enforcement actions, including a large-scale crackdown to prevent inducements aimed at influencing voters.

Bypolls Add Local Stakes in Maharashtra, Gujarat

Alongside the Assembly elections, voting is underway for bypolls in Baramati and Rahuri in Maharashtra, and Umreth in Gujarat, adding another layer of political significance to the day.

In Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is contesting amid a wave of sympathy, urging voters to back her as a tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar. The bypoll was necessitated by his death in an air crash on January 28. A total of 23 candidates are in the fray in the Pawar family stronghold.

The Rahuri seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile due to a heart attack in October last year. The contest here features Akshay Kardile from the BJP-led Mahayuti against Govind Mokate of the NCP-SP, representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

In Gujarat’s Umreth constituency in Anand district, the BJP is banking on the legacy of its late MLA, fielding his son in a debut electoral battle against a Congress candidate with strong grassroots connections. The constituency’s political dynamics are shaped significantly by the influence of Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters alongside Patidar dominance.