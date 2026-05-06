Fresh violence was reported, with three security personnel sustaining bullet injuries during a late-night patrol operation in the Bamangheri area.
3 Security Personnel Shot During Night Patrol In Bengal's Sandeshkhali Amid Post-Poll Tensions
Tension escalates in Sandeshkhali as miscreants open fire on a police patrol, injuring three security personnel in North 24 Parganas.
- Three security personnel injured by gunfire during patrol.
- Attack occurred in Bamangheri during routine law and order maintenance.
- Area cordoned off, search launched for perpetrators.
- Incident escalates tension in politically sensitive Sandeshkhali region.
Fresh violence has been reported from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where three security personnel sustained bullet injuries during a late-night patrol operation. The incident has added to the growing political tension in the region following recent electoral developments. According to initial reports, the firing took place in the Bamangheri area, located in Ward No. 14 of the Sarberia-Agarhati Gram Panchayat, which falls under the jurisdiction of Nazat Police Station.
Night Patrol Turns Violent
The incident occurred when a police team, accompanied by central security forces, entered the area for routine patrolling. Officials said the team was attempting to maintain order amid heightened tensions when they came under sudden attack.
Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at the personnel, leading to injuries. Three members of the security forces were hit by bullets and were immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
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Tension Escalates In Sensitive Zone
The Bamangheri police has been on edge in recent days, with reports of sporadic unrest and clashes. Authorities had intensified patrolling in the region to prevent escalation, especially in the aftermath of the elections.
Security forces have since cordoned off the area, and additional personnel have been deployed to restore normalcy. A search operation has also been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Sandeshkhali recently?
How were the security personnel injured?
Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at the police team and central security forces during a routine patrol, hitting three personnel with bullets.
What actions are being taken after the incident?
The area has been cordoned off, additional personnel have been deployed, and a search operation is underway to find those responsible.