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HomeElectionWhite Shirt, Khaki Pants: What Is This Trend Created By Vijay’s TVK Supporters In Tamil Nadu Polls?

White Shirt, Khaki Pants: What Is This Trend Created By Vijay’s TVK Supporters In Tamil Nadu Polls?

TVK Vijay Dress Code: Vijay supporters turn heads in white and khaki at Tamil Nadu polls, using fashion as a subtle symbol of political identity and rising TVK influence.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)

TVK Vijay Dress Code: A distinctive visual trend swept polling stations across Tamil Nadu, as supporters of actor-turned-politician Vijay used fashion to quietly signal their political leanings. Dressed in coordinated white shirts paired with khaki or sandal-colored trousers, voters aligned with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) transformed polling booths into spaces of subtle yet striking political expression.

A New Visual Identity At Polling Booths

At multiple polling centres, groups of voters arrived in matching outfits, creating a unified visual presence without breaching election guidelines. By avoiding explicit party symbols, supporters stayed within the rules while still making their allegiance evident.

The coordinated look — inspired by Vijay’s public appearances during his political outreach — quickly stood out, drawing attention from both election observers and fellow voters. The phenomenon illustrates how political messaging is evolving beyond traditional campaign tools into more creative, non-verbal forms.

Cinema Culture Meets Electoral Politics

Tamil Nadu’s politics has long shared a close relationship with cinema, and this trend reinforces that legacy. The enthusiasm surrounding the coordinated attire echoed the excitement typically seen during major film releases, now mirrored in the democratic process.

In areas like Tiruchy East, the turnout of voters dressed in white and khaki was particularly noticeable. Men, women, and trans voters alike embraced the style, reflecting a broad-based appeal that cuts across demographics.

Local clothing stores also reported increased demand for white shirts and khaki trousers in the days leading up to polling, suggesting that the trend was both planned and widely adopted.

Celebrities, Leaders Come In White Shirt 

The visual momentum extended beyond grassroots supporters. Public figures and celebrities, including Sibi Sathyaraj, Jai, Adhav Arjuna, and parent of Vijay S. A. Chandrasekhar, were seen arriving to vote in similar attire, reinforcing the visual identity associated with TVK.

Whether this overlap was intentional or coincidental remains unclear, but it added to the buzz surrounding the trend.

Changing Faces Of Political Participation

As Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam continue to dominate the state’s political landscape, the entry of TVK is reshaping voter engagement, particularly among younger demographics.

This fashion-led expression underscores a broader shift in how political identity is communicated. Beyond rallies, speeches, and manifestos, voters are increasingly turning to personal style as a medium of participation and solidarity.

The viral spread of images showcasing the white-and-khaki look across social media platforms has further amplified its impact, turning it into a symbol of TVK’s emerging presence.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dress Code Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election TVK Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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